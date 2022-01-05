The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will finally open up ACC play at home on Wednesday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Irish were supposed to have played Duke four days ago, but the Blue Devils had COVID issues and were forced to postpone.
At any rate... it’s good to get the Irish back on the court.
Prentiss Hubb came alive against Pitt in Notre Dame’s last game, and overall the shooting for Notre Dame has been much better over the last few weeks. The Tar Heels aren’t having a great start to their season, but all three losses have been to ranked teams — including a 98069 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats one week after the Irish upset the Bluegrass Ballers.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, North Carolina is a 2 point favorite over Notre Dame with an over/under of 145.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: January 5, 9:00 PM EST
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch: ESPN2
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
