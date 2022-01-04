It didn’t take long for former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Quinn Carroll to find a new home... he’s going back home to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and professional rower, P.J. Fleck.

Carroll just announced on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal, and now he has quickly arrived at a decision. Carroll hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, so when we say “home” that’s literally what it is.

As a 2019 4-star recruit out of Edina High School, Carroll chose the Irish over his home state Gophers as well as many other programs across the country such as the Penn State Nittany Lions and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Carroll’s time at Notre Dame went a little rough with injuries plaguing him throughout his time which didn't help his battle on the depth chart.

He was an early enrollee and will leave Notre Dame with his degree. He will have three years of eligibility remaining during his time with Minnesota.