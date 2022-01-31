The start of spring football is still a few weeks away for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but we now know the date of the annual spring Blue-Gold game.

Save the Date



-

Saturday, April 23#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/n9xfO4AdXx — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 31, 2022

Six days after Easter Sunday, the Fighting Irish will open up Notre Dame Stadium for the annual spring football game. If you are unable to attend (or if you just don’t feel like making the trip) the game will be available on Peacock.

Per Notre Dame’s press release: