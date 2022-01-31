 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football: Irish announce date for annual Blue-Gold Game

After Easter

By Joshua Vowles
Georgia Tech v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The start of spring football is still a few weeks away for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but we now know the date of the annual spring Blue-Gold game.

Six days after Easter Sunday, the Fighting Irish will open up Notre Dame Stadium for the annual spring football game. If you are unable to attend (or if you just don’t feel like making the trip) the game will be available on Peacock.

Per Notre Dame’s press release:

Save the Date: Blue-Gold Game scheduled for Saturday, April 23

SOUTH BEND, IND. – The University of Notre Dame will host the 2022 edition of the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 23, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold Game will stream exclusively on Peacock. Game time, ticket information and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.

