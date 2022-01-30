According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight ends coach, John McNulty, is being targeted by the Boston College Eagles to become their new offensive coordinator.

Sources: Boston College is targeting Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty to be the school’s new offensive coordinator. McNulty brings 15 years of NFL experience (QBs, WRs, TEs) and twice served as the OC and play caller at Rutgers. https://t.co/gYWacHlBcX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 30, 2022

While no announcements have been made, becoming an offensive coordinator is a nice big step up from a position coach. If we are to fully believe the report, then I fully expect this move by John McNulty to be made very soon.

McNulty came to Notre Dame to coach the tight ends following the departure of then offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long. The Irish are known all over the country as “TEU” and during his time at Notre Dame, McNulty was blessed to coach one of the best tight end prospects ever to come to South Bend in Michael Mayer.

In joining the BC Eagles, McNulty will coach former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec — which makes that senior day matchup in South Bend against the Eagles that much more intriguing.

Notre Dame still has to find a linebackers coach, defensive coordinator, and running backs coach.