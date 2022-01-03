2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

The roster and scholarship chart for the Notre Dame Fighting is a living breathing thing at all times. Commitments, transfers in, transfers out, and position changes happen every day. The Monday after the Fiesta Bowl really got things moving with a flurry of announcements with the promise of more to come over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Forget what you know about the 85 man scholarship limit. The COVID-19 pandemic created an extra year of eligibility for everyone that played in 2020, and it gets a little complicated. And that’s fine — it’s best to just look at it as the 85 man NEED.

Below you’ll find the updated scholarship chart for the 2022 season. Just a few notes before you browse:

Usually, I keep players on the chart until an announcement is made. As of right now, this is true and not true. Some players I have taken off of the chart as I expect a move (C’Bo Flemister for example) and some players I have an eye on but are still on the chart (K.J. Wallace for example).

The 2019 recruiting class will be academic seniors in 2022 and that class is gutted. NO offensive skill players from that class are on the chart.

Expect more changes — obviously.