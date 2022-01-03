The roster and scholarship chart for the Notre Dame Fighting is a living breathing thing at all times. Commitments, transfers in, transfers out, and position changes happen every day. The Monday after the Fiesta Bowl really got things moving with a flurry of announcements with the promise of more to come over the coming days, weeks, and months.
Forget what you know about the 85 man scholarship limit. The COVID-19 pandemic created an extra year of eligibility for everyone that played in 2020, and it gets a little complicated. And that’s fine — it’s best to just look at it as the 85 man NEED.
Below you’ll find the updated scholarship chart for the 2022 season. Just a few notes before you browse:
- Usually, I keep players on the chart until an announcement is made. As of right now, this is true and not true. Some players I have taken off of the chart as I expect a move (C’Bo Flemister for example) and some players I have an eye on but are still on the chart (K.J. Wallace for example).
- The 2019 recruiting class will be academic seniors in 2022 and that class is gutted. NO offensive skill players from that class are on the chart.
- Expect more changes — obviously.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|John Dirksen
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|K.J. Wallace
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|-
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|46/85 (25)
|60/85 (14)
|72/85 (12)
|84/85 (12)
