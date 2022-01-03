 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 2022 Scholarship Chart

The numbers are the numbers

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Oklahoma State at Notre Dame Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The roster and scholarship chart for the Notre Dame Fighting is a living breathing thing at all times. Commitments, transfers in, transfers out, and position changes happen every day. The Monday after the Fiesta Bowl really got things moving with a flurry of announcements with the promise of more to come over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Forget what you know about the 85 man scholarship limit. The COVID-19 pandemic created an extra year of eligibility for everyone that played in 2020, and it gets a little complicated. And that’s fine — it’s best to just look at it as the 85 man NEED.

Below you’ll find the updated scholarship chart for the 2022 season. Just a few notes before you browse:

  • Usually, I keep players on the chart until an announcement is made. As of right now, this is true and not true. Some players I have taken off of the chart as I expect a move (C’Bo Flemister for example) and some players I have an eye on but are still on the chart (K.J. Wallace for example).
  • The 2019 recruiting class will be academic seniors in 2022 and that class is gutted. NO offensive skill players from that class are on the chart.
  • Expect more changes — obviously.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year
Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - -
Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - -
Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs
Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis
Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Jarrett Patterson
Guard Billy Schrauth Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic, John Dirksen
Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - -
Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola
Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Bo Bauer
Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson K.J. Wallace D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis Cam Hart -
Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS)
Totals 21/85 (21) 46/85 (25) 60/85 (14) 72/85 (12) 84/85 (12)

