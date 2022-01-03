Notre Dame Football: OL Quinn Carroll and CB Caleb Offord enter the transfer portal

It’s a day of movement for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program. Some of that movement was eventually going to be with the transfer portal.

Junior to be Caleb Offord has entered the transfer portal:

Notre Dame CB Caleb Offord has entered the Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/EhoH0rFZoj — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) January 3, 2022

Senior to be Quinn Carrol has entered the transfer portal:

Thank you, Notre Dame. Time for a new beginning❤️ pic.twitter.com/VJ6fOG0f7S — Quinn Carroll (@q_ocarroll) January 3, 2022

Cornerback Caleb Offord was a late grab for the 2020 recruiting class, and was the first player from Missiissippi to play on scholarship for the football team at Notre Dame since Jarious Jackson.

Offensive Tackle Quinn Carroll had injury issues and was unable to fight off the young blood in the offensive line room. Carroll was an early enrollee at Notre Dame, so he may be leave Notre Dame with his degree.

Good luck to both at their future destinations.

The scholarship numbers are the scholarship numbers. While we have seen plenty of movement going AWAY from Notre Dame — that may change soon over the next couple of weeks.

Neither Carroll or Offord were expected to be major contributors in 2022.