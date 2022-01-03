Notre Dame Football: OL Quinn Carroll and CB Caleb Offord enter the transfer portal

It’s a day of movement for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program. Some of that movement was eventually going to be with the transfer portal.
Junior to be Caleb Offord has entered the transfer portal:
Notre Dame CB Caleb Offord has entered the Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/EhoH0rFZoj— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) January 3, 2022
Senior to be Quinn Carrol has entered the transfer portal:
Thank you, Notre Dame. Time for a new beginning❤️ pic.twitter.com/VJ6fOG0f7S— Quinn Carroll (@q_ocarroll) January 3, 2022
Cornerback Caleb Offord was a late grab for the 2020 recruiting class, and was the first player from Missiissippi to play on scholarship for the football team at Notre Dame since Jarious Jackson.
Offensive Tackle Quinn Carroll had injury issues and was unable to fight off the young blood in the offensive line room. Carroll was an early enrollee at Notre Dame, so he may be leave Notre Dame with his degree.
Good luck to both at their future destinations.
The scholarship numbers are the scholarship numbers. While we have seen plenty of movement going AWAY from Notre Dame — that may change soon over the next couple of weeks.
Neither Carroll or Offord were expected to be major contributors in 2022.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|C'Bo Flemister*
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs*
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis*
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll*
|Jarrett Patterson*
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic*,
|John Dirksen*
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu*
|Justin Ademilola*
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand*
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|K.J. Wallace*
|D.J. Brown*
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart*
|-
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|46/85 (25)
|60/85 (14)
|72/85 (12)
|84/85 (12)
