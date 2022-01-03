While there have been rumors swirling around for a couple of weeks now, the word is becoming official. Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis will join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff.

You heard it here officially first: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the staff at Notre Dame! But he will finish out the week on our show.



Congrats James! — Bishop and Laurinaitis (@971BLS) January 3, 2022

Laurinaitis is likely coming to Notre Dame in an analyst role as he’s never coached at any level before. He was a three-time consensus All-American at Ohio State and won the Nagurski Award in 2006 and the Butkus Award in 2007. He is a former teammate of Marcus Freeman, and yes... his dad was pretty famous too.

James played in the NFL for eight seasons, seven with the St. Louis Rams, and his last year was with the New Orleans Saints.

It’s a nice move by Freeman, and perhaps it’s something that generates a linebacker coach in a few years should things work out.

At present, Notre Dame’s linebacker coach remains Marcus Freeman — but that will likely change soon as he looks to hire for that position and at defensive coordinator.