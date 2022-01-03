According to multiple reports, Del Alexander, Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receivers coach will not be retained for the 2022 season.

We previously reported this was happening at #IrishIllustrated, but I’m told it’s now official that #NotreDame is parting ways with receivers coach Del Alexander: https://t.co/BzLY95cMtJ (VIP)@247Sports pic.twitter.com/s5lENwF24m — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 3, 2022

Alexander was part of the staff shakeup at Notre Dame following the disastrous 2016 season. While the on-field play of the wide receiver group has been fairly good throughout his five years at Notre Dame, Alexander did have some recruiting issues. Del pulled in some very good talent during his time — but it was never enough. The “3 players in a class” rule/mantra has decimated the Irish receiver group. Notre Dame has 4 healthy wide receivers for spring football, and just 7 scheduled to play come fall of 2022.

I’m not exactly sure what the realistic list of possible hires is for Notre Dame right now (it’s not going to be Hartline, so stop with that). It’s been discussed in a few places that there is a possibility that Lance Taylor moves over to coach receivers and the Irish hire a new running backs coach, but no realistic names have really emerged there either.