OFD Podcast: Kicking off 2022 with a Notre Dame football loss

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan walk out of a dusty saloon and are fully prepared to talk about Notre Dame’s 37-35 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl. In this episode:

Hello!

The reign of Applebees.

The disappointment of this game.

If Brian Kelly was coaching this game - do the Irish win?

Does this game change anything about the future of Notre Dame with Marcus Freeman?

Jack Coan gave all the Jack Coan he could give.

The play that killed us.

OSU’s adjustments on the defensive side of the ball - and the stripes.

Positive things from the game - like Blake Fisher as a weapon.

The WR room moving forward.

Transfers and NFL Draft jumps.

Let’s talk about Ohio State in 2022 because why not.

Trashing the Rose Bowl.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

