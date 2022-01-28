According to a confirmed report on Blue & Gold Illustrated, Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman John Dirksen has made the decision to end his playing career moving forward. He won’t seek a transfer elsewhere.

The new spring roster for Notre Dame football on und.com did not have Dirksen listed as a member of the team.

Unlike most college football players, Dirksen is a married family man and is probably ready to move on with his life and his professionally career with a Notre Dame degree in hand.

Dirksen was part of the 2018 recruiting class — and ironically enough — was a Harry Hiestand recruit during the legendary OL coach’s first tenure with the Irish. Dirksen played mostly on special teams during his time in South Bend, and was presented with an opportunity in the spring of 2021 to become a starter — or at least a rotational contributor. That all changed with a combination of a surge by some younger players at guard and the transfer in by Cain Madden.

Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2022 likely holds less opportunity for a guy like Dirksen. With the emergence of Blake Fisher and Joe Alt at tackle, we should probably expect a move to guard for Josh Lugg (speculation still at this point). Notre Dame is solid at center with Jarrett Patterson, and then the other guards are returning starter Andrew Kristofic, and blue-chip rising sophomore Rocco Spindler.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - - Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Jarrett Patterson Guard Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic, - Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Josh Lugg Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Bo Bauer Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph - D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis Cam Hart TaRiq Bracy Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K) Totals 21/85 (21) 45/85 (24) 60/85 (15) 71/85 (11) 86/85 (15)

Good luck to John (team HASHTAG OHIO FOREVER) in all his future endeavors.