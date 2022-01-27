OFD Podcast: A very presidential Notre Dame football Q&A

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back for a very special show covering all of the things that you want to know the most about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team (and more). This is your fault - so reap the whirlwind. In this episode:

HELLO!

Red Bull sales team.

Pick a new college team if you have the guts.

The humble potato is a morph god.

OHIO vs the world.

Winter Olympics love.

Football weather and why rain can STFU.

The goodness of Kyren Williams from non-boomers.

Redefining what Notre Dame’s turf could be.

Import another home crowd.

Man-n-cheese delights.

The #1 jersey.

Notre Dame’s path to a 2022 national championship might be illegal.

Spend some dough.

Notre Dame is CFB’s greatest hope against Lincoln Riley’s bullshit.

How Ron Swanson celebrates a title.

BVG is best served at a monster truck rally - right?

Marcus Freeman’s impending first-time issues.

Fixing NFL OT.

Trading players.

MACtion vs the Roman Catholic footballers.

How to handle football season DVR stuff.

Yelling at god, and talking to ghosts.

Plus much more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever podcast service you use.

LOYAL $30 Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed & screened in the USA. $30 at Breaking T

Notre Dame Homefield Vintage Hockey T-Shirt - Gold $32 Celebrate the unique traditions and history of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with this Vintage Onward To Victory T-shirt from Homefield. Its throwback design features detailed printed graphics on the front, highlighting what makes being a passionate Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan so special. Crafted with premium material, this athletic fit tee provides an ultra-soft feel for unmatched comfort on game days and beyond. $32 at Fanatics