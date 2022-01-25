There was some good and fun news for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball program on Tuesday. J.J. Starling, the 5-Star guard signee for the Irish, was named to the McDonald’s All-American Team.

If you've seen him play, you he earned this one!



The 6-4, 185-pound guard from Baldwinsville, New York, who is currently enrolled and playing at La Lumiere School in Indiana is the fifth different McDonald’s All-American that Mike Brey has recruited to Notre Dame. The other four were; Chris Thomas (2001), Torin Francis (2002), Luke Zeller (2005), and Demetrius Jackson (2017).

Starling is the 17th ranked player overall on ESPN and the 25th overall on 247 Sports. He will join the Irish next season with — we pray — freshman phenom Blake Wesley and a returning cast of characters that will likely also include Dane Goodwin. J.J. is the highest-ranked signee of the internet recruiting service era for Notre Dame.

Joining Starling as freshmen at Notre Dame next season is Top 75 player Ven-Allen Lubin (F) and Top 125 player Dom Campbell (C). Notre Dame’s incoming class is ranked #15 overall by 247.