On Monday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish officially announced the hiring of Chansi Stuckey as the new wide receivers coach.

Notre Dame’s press release:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman has selected Chansi Stuckey, a heralded developer of players both on and off the field, to join his Fighting Irish staff as the wide receivers coach.

“Chansi brings a diverse skill set to our staff,” said Freeman. “He has NFL playing experience, and also has the ability to connect with our players and push them to develop their craft. I believe with him leading the way, we can build the best receiver room in the country.”

THE STUCKEY FILE Born: October 4, 1983

Hometown: Warner Robins, GA

Wife: Summer

Children: Aiden

Education: Clemson (2006)

Year in Coaching: 4th PLAYING CAREER 2003-06: Clemson (Quarterback and Wide Receiver) COACHING CAREER YEAR: SCHOOL – POSITION 2019: Clemson – Graduate Assistant

2020: Clemson – Offensive Player Development

2021: Baylor – Wide Receivers

2022: Notre Dame – Wide Receivers

Stuckey joins Notre Dame after spending last season at Baylor as the wide receivers coach. In his lone season in Waco, Stuckey mentored Tyquan Thorton to career highs in receptions (62), receiving yards (942) and touchdowns (10) en route to second team All-Big 12 honors by the coaches and Associated Press. The 10 receiving touchdowns were the most by a Baylor receiver since Denzel Mims had 12 in the 2019 season. Fellow wide receiver RJ Sneed also set career highs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (573) under Stuckey’s tutelage. Following the season, Sneed earned All-Big 12 honorable mention by the coaches.

Prior to Baylor, Stuckey spent two years at his alma mater, Clemson, in a player development role in 2020 and graduate assistant in 2019. The Tigers won the ACC and reached the College Football Playoff in both seasons and advanced to the title game in 2019.

Stuckey was a seventh round draft pick out of Clemson in the 2007 NFL Draft when he was selected No. 235 overall by the New York Jets. He played four seasons in the league with the Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. During the 2011 season with the Cardinals, Stuckey’s wide receiver’s coach was John McNulty. He finished his professional career with 106 receptions for 1,062 yards and five touchdowns.

During his college days at Clemson, he was a quarterback in his freshman season before moving to wide receiver. In his three years as a wide out, he amassed 139 receptions 1,750 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. In his junior season, he led the ACC with 64 receptions and was third in the league in receiving yards with 770. In his final season with the Tigers, he was third in the league in receptions (50) and second in receiving yards (700).

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, Stuckey graduated from Clemson with a degree in management. He and his wife, Summer, have a son, Aiden.