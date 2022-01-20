According to multiple reports, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back K.J. Wallace has entered the transfer portal.

Wallace was a 3-Star recruit from the state of Georgia and was part of Notre Dame’s 2019 recruiting class. While initial reports about Wallace were that he was aggressive and improving early in his career, it never did amount to much playing time on the field. Wallace started out as a cornerback, was moved to safety, and then was passed over by younger players like Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts despite the injury to Kyle Hamilton that sidelined him for the last half of the 2021 season.

Wallace’s biggest claim to fame at Notre Dame so far has been his work on the Inside The Garage podcast with Cam Hart, Conner Ratigan, and Kyle Hamilton.

The next destination for K.J. is still unknown, but when he leaves Notre Dame, it will be with a degree in hand — so big congratulations to him is in order.

Of the 22 man 2019 recruiting class, only 11 remain on the team for the 2022 season. None of those 11 are offensive skill players, and only Cam Hart remains in the defensive backfield.