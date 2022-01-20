According to multiple reports, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back K.J. Wallace has entered the transfer portal.
#NotreDame defensive back KJ Wallace has entered the Transfer Portal.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 20, 2022
Update: https://t.co/zzDFqS46JV@247SportsPortal #IrishIllustrated @247Sports pic.twitter.com/W1cfG7Kgnd
Wallace was a 3-Star recruit from the state of Georgia and was part of Notre Dame’s 2019 recruiting class. While initial reports about Wallace were that he was aggressive and improving early in his career, it never did amount to much playing time on the field. Wallace started out as a cornerback, was moved to safety, and then was passed over by younger players like Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts despite the injury to Kyle Hamilton that sidelined him for the last half of the 2021 season.
Wallace’s biggest claim to fame at Notre Dame so far has been his work on the Inside The Garage podcast with Cam Hart, Conner Ratigan, and Kyle Hamilton.
The next destination for K.J. is still unknown, but when he leaves Notre Dame, it will be with a degree in hand — so big congratulations to him is in order.
Of the 22 man 2019 recruiting class, only 11 remain on the team for the 2022 season. None of those 11 are offensive skill players, and only Cam Hart remains in the defensive backfield.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, Matt Salerno
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|John Dirksen
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Josh Lugg
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|-
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|45/85 (24)
|60/85 (15)
|71/85 (11)
|87/85 (16)
Loading comments...