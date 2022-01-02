Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Shut Out Purple Eagles 5-0 in Series Closer

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish returned to Compton Family Ice Arena Sunday to redeem Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Niagara University Purple Eagles. The Irish finished out the series with a 5-0 W, the first shutout of netminder Ryan Bischel’s career, and a more defined flow despite Notre Dame players spending quite a bit of time in the penalty box.

First Period

The Irish wasted no time getting after it and got on the board with a goal from Cam Burke less than a minute into play. A holding penalty on Niagara’s Albin Nilsson provided the sole power play opportunity of the period, but the Irish failed to capitalize. By the end of the first, the Irish nearly tripled the Purple Eagles’ 4 shots with 11 of their own.

After Rolston's shot was deterred, Burke cleaned it up in the first period to give us our first goal of the contest#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/MQ0GCCE1SP — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 2, 2022

Second Period

The second period brought a heightened sense of urgency and quite a few trips to the box to show for it, four for the Irish and three for the Purple Eagles, to be exact. Trevor Janicke scored Notre Dame’s second goal just over two minutes into the second.

Following a holding penalty on Irish defenseman Jake Boltmann, Cam Burke snatched another goal for his shorthanded team to bring it to 3-0, Notre Dame.

Burke with some dirty dangles and goes five hole for the third goal of the night #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/kQlublPp3A — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 2, 2022

Just about two minutes later after a holding penalty on Niagara’s Noah Carlin, Trevor Janicke scored his second goal of the night, and the only power play goal of the game. One Niagara penalty and two Irish penalties followed, but the score remained heading into the third.

Third Period

That second period tension was here to stay as the game entered its final period. Zach Plucinski snagged Notre Dame’s fifth goal of the game about 12 minutes into the third.

Game misconducts for Notre Dame’s Chase Blackmun and Niagara’s Jon Hill as well as a tripping penalty on Cam Burke with less than a minute left in the game weren’t enough to shift the game in either direction and the game ended 5-0, Irish.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Cam Burke at 19:19.9 in the 1st with assists from Ryder Rolston and Grant Silianoff

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 02:06 in the 2nd with an assist from Solag Bakich

Notre Dame: Cam Burke at 05:07 in the 2nd, unassisted

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke at 07:18 in the 2nd with assists from Chase Blackmun and Jesse Lansdell

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski at 12:25 in the 3rd with assists from Max Ellis and Spencer Stastney

Penalties

Niagara: Albin Nilsson for holding at 15:44 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston for slashing at 00:02 in the 2nd

Niagara: Noah Carlin for slashing at 00:02 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for holding at 03:26 in the 2nd

Niagara: Brandon Stanley for charging at 05:39 in the 2nd

Niagara: Noah Carlin for holding at 07:58 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for roughing at 11:32 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for faceoff violation at 11:53 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston for interference at 04:29 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik for tripping at 15:00 in the 3rd

Niagara: Jason Pineo for roughing at 15:12 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun at 19:24.1 in the 3rd for cross-checking, 10-minute game misconduct

Niagara: Jon Hill for roughing at 19:24.1 in the 3rd for roughing, 10-minute game misconduct

Notre Dame: Cam Burke for tripping at 19:46.9 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 19 saves

Niagara: Jake Sibell, 26 saves, Chad Veltri, 13 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park on Friday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

