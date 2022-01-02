Now that the season is over for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the game of roster management is about to be played in South Bend. On Sunday, The Athletic’s Pete Sampson reported that Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is unsurprising given the insider reports over the last few months. Austin doesn’t figure to be a selection in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, but he is likely just ready to move on with his life. Austin was one of the most talented and highly ranked wide receiver recruits of the Brian Kelly era, but suspensions and injuries mostly kept him off the field for his first three years. As a senior in 2021, Austin had his one big year for Notre Dame. He will leave Notre Dame with a degree, and with his health — so if this is his final decision — one should wish him well for the future.

Austin had a big day at the Fiesta Bowl with 6 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - C'Bo Flemister* Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs* Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis* Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll* Jarrett Patterson* Guard Billy Schrauth Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic*, John Dirksen* Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Quinn Carroll* - Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu* Justin Ademilola* Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand* Bo Bauer Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson K.J. Wallace* D.J. Brown* Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord Cam Hart* - Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS) Totals 21/85 (21) 46/85 (25) 61/85 (15) 74/85 (13) 86/85 (12)

For the Irish in 2022, however, this is terrible news. At the current moment, Notre Dame is left with just 4 healthy wide receivers for the spring practice season, and just 7 marked down for the 2022 season. Without question, the Irish will have to hit the transfer portal and/or sign a few more players in the 2022 class in February.

2022 WR Transfer Portal Options for Notre Dame Name School 247 Composite Stars PFF 2021 grade 2021 snaps Most used as... Academic Year Transfer Possible? Height (in.) Weight Did ND offer in HS? Notes Career stats Name School 247 Composite Stars PFF 2021 grade 2021 snaps Most used as... Academic Year Transfer Possible? Height (in.) Weight Did ND offer in HS? Notes Career stats Deion Smith LSU 0.9691 4 71.1 135 Wide Freshman Maybe 75 203 No 11 rec, 186 yards, 2 TD Al'vonte Woodard Texas 0.9518 4 54.7 53 Wide Senior Yes 74 193 No Dave Peloquin follows on Twitter. 7 rec, 62 yards, 0 TD Trey Palmer LSU 0.9499 4 59.3 484 Slot Junior Maybe 72 180 No 41 rec, 458 yards, 3 TD Xavier Williams Alabama 0.9405 4 n/a 0 n/a Senior Yes 73 190 Yes Graduated; "Medical issues" kept him out of 2021 3 rec, 24 yards, 0 TD Jalen "Boobie" Curry Arizona 0.9209 4 64.6 277 Wide Junior Maybe 74 211 No 37 rec, 390 yards, 3 TD Darin Turner Arkansas 0.9186 4 n/a 0 n/a Sophomore No 75 205 No Followed by NDFootball on Twitter 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Terrell Bynum Washington 0.9105 4 65.2 436 Slot Graduate Yes 72 190 Yes 65 rec, 934 yards, 6 TD Taj Harris Syracuse 0.9000 4 68.3 169 Slot Senior Maybe, but no 74 180 No Recent reports suggested Harris has academic work still to do in order to qualify to play at another school next season. 151 rec, 2028 yards, 10 TD Keveon Mullins South Carolina 0.8986 4 n/a 6 Kick return Junior No 75 242 No 3 rec, 110 yards, 0 TD Marquez Ezzard Georgia Tech 0.8939 4 55.1 17 Wide Senior Maybe 74 212 No 11 rec, 148 yards, 0 TD Jadan Blue Temple 0.8900 3 57.7 414 Slot Senior Yes 72 190 No Recent offers: Va Tech 169 rec, 1662 yards, 10 TD Ricky White Michigan State 0.8860 3 n/a 0 n/a Sophomore No 73 185 No Recent offer: USF, Louisville, Memphis, EKU, Troy 10 rec, 223 yards, 1 TD D'Marcus Adams FAU 0.8858 3 59.2 132 Wide Junior Maybe 72 180 No Previously transferred 3 rec, 94 yards, 0 TD Ke'von Ahmad UCF 0.8842 3 n/a 0 n/a Senior Maybe 72 195 No 1 rec, 15 yards, 0 TD Demarcus Gregory South Florida 0.8791 3 59.9 406 Wide Senior Maybe 73 200 No Previously transferred 17 rec, 296 yards, 1 TD Keontez Lewis UCLA 0.8788 3 49.6 213 Wide Freshman Maybe 75 197 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Keithron Lee Texas 0.8763 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Maybe 70 175 No Was arrested in June; allegedly strangled girlfriend 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Kundarrius Taylor UAB 0.8730 3 n/a 0 n/a Junior Maybe, but no 75 200 No JUCO 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Ger-Cari Caldwell South Carolina 0.8727 3 62.5 10 Wide Sophomore No 77 200 No 1 rec, 5 yards, 0 TD Jafar Armstrong Illinois 0.8709 3 56.5 3 Wide Graduate Yes 73 220 Yes Previously played for Notre Dame 30 rec, 294 yards, 0 TD; 135 rush, 513 yards, 9 TD Cam Johnson Vanderbilt 0.8700 3 58 589 Slot Junior Yes 72 200 No Graduated 124 rec, 1233 yards, 10 TD Norval Black Penn State 0.8690 3 n/a 0 n/a Senior Maybe 73 178 No Community College 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Ian Stewart Michigan State 0.8680 3 57.3 30 Wide Sophomore No 75 215 No 1 rec, 8 yards, 0 TD Marquez Bell Cincinnati 0.8614 3 56.6 12 Slot Sophomore No 73 180 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Justin Marshall Louisville 0.8600 3 64.2 507 Wide Senior Yes 75 213 No Recent offer: Hawaii, Akron, Florida A&M 36 rec, 544 yards, 1 TD Greg "Deuce" Spann Illinois 0.8566 3 79.4 62 Wide Sophomore No 76 194 No Listed as a QB on 247 5 rec, 124 yards, 2 TD Sam Brown West Virginia 0.8500 3 71.4 24 Wide Sophomore No 74 200 No 10 rec, 108 yards, 0 TD Justin Menard UCF 0.8493 3 n/a 0 n/a Junior Maybe 71 180 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Chris Carpenter Colorado 0.8485 3 55.7 77 Slot Sophomore No 73 160 No 7 rec, 45 yards, 0 TD Kobay White Boston College 0.8482 3 63.3 81 Wide Graduate Yes 71 198 No 63 rec, 1011 yards, 8 TD Dylan Robinson Houston 0.8477 3 n/a 0 n/a Sophomore No 73 185 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Ezeriah Anderson Iowa State 0.8465 3 68.4 138 Wide Junior Maybe 77 230 No 1 rec, 22 yards, 0 TD Dylan McGill Minnesota 0.8443 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Maybe 75 210 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Jaden Mitchell Arizona 0.8426 3 n/a 0 n/a Junior Maybe 69 180 No ACL tears in both knees 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Da'Quan Bailey-Brown Southern Miss 0.8401 3 52.3 151 Slot Senior Maybe 69 170 No JUCO 4 rec, 29 yards, 0 TD Miles Marshall Indiana 0.8400 3 57.6 617 Wide Senior Yes 76 212 No Graduated 57 rec, 797 yards, 2 TD RaJae' Johnson UAB 0.8400 3 62.2 560 Wide Senior Yes 76 225 No Graduated 25 rec, 414 yards, 1 TD Isaiah Esdale West Virginia 0.8400 3 72.3 471 Wide Senior Yes 71 202 No Graduated 56 rec, 648 yards, 2 TD TJ Steele TCU 0.8400 3 n/a 1 Kick return Freshman Maybe 72 211 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Coye' Fairman Memphis 0.8399 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 75 203 No Opted out of 2020 COVID season 1 rec, 11 yards, 0 TD Sharod Johnson Syracuse 0.8383 3 54.8 457 Wide Senior Yes 71 185 No Graduate 26 rec, 322 yards, 0 TD Bryson Smith Houston 0.8378 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 71 170 No May have academic issue? 55 rec, 520 yards, 6 TD Nickolas Tshivuadi USF 0.8347 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Maybe 76 180 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Jessie Parson III Rutgers 0.8336 3 53.4 13 Slot Sophomore No 70 170 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Sam Pinckney Georgia State 0.8315 3 65.8 556 Wide Graduate Yes 76 210 No 113 rec, 1668 yards, 13 TD Jaylen Hall WMU 0.8300 3 70 793 Wide Senior Yes 75 185 No 85 rec, 1532 yards, 14 TD Amir Abdur-Rahman Vanderbilt 0.8300 3 63.1 331 Wide Senior Yes 76 215 No 44 rec, 632 yards, 3 TD Tarique Milton Iowa State 0.8300 3 69.4 180 Wide Senior Yes 70 195 No 99 rec, 1519 yards, 7 TD Koy Moore LSU 0.8300 3 64.8 103 Slot Sophomore No 70 174 No 27 rec, 248 yards, 0 TD Isaiah Epps Kentucky 0.8280 3 56.3 322 Wide Graduate Yes 74 189 No 31 rec, 365 yards, 1 TD Aaron Holloway UNLV 0.8207 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Maybe 71 195 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Russell Thompson-Bishop Syracuse 0.8206 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 71 247 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Tyrone Howell Kansas State 0.8200 3 60.7 299 Wide Junior Maybe 75 200 No Community College guy 7 rec, 98 yards, 0 TD Latrell Fordham Eastern Michigan 0.8200 3 63.5 100 Wide Freshman Maybe 76 178 No 8 rec, 107 yards, 1 TD Jesiah Davis Virginia 0.8200 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Maybe 75 180 No 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Jeremiah Oatsvall Memphis 0.8194 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 73 200 No Played QB at Austin Peay for three years 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD C.J. Hayes Michigan State 0.8100 3 n/a 19 Punt return Graduate Yes 73 205 No 14 rec, 154 yards, 0 TD Gregory Clayton Jr. UTSA 0.8067 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 70 180 No Trinity Valley Community College 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Konata Mumpfield Akron 0.8051 3 77.4 719 Wide Freshman Maybe 71 180 No Recent offer: USC, LSU, Kentucky, Houston, Miss St., Ole Miss, Ga Tech, Indiana 63 rec, 751 yards, 8 TD Blake Aragon Texas State 0.8014 3 n/a 0 n/a Senior Maybe 76 215 No 10 rec, 81 yards, 1 TD Jaelon Travis Kansas State 0.7900 2 49.4 4 Wide Sophomore No 72 195 No Dismissed for violation of team rules 0 rec, 0 yards, 0 TD Isaiah Neyor Wyoming 0.7842 2 82.6 674 Wide Junior No 75 210 No Recent offers: Va Tech, TCU, Ole Miss, Houston, USC. Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Baylor, Utah, Wash St, UTSA, Nevada, Utah State 52 rec, 1126 yards, 12 TD Heron Maurisseau UCONN 0.7842 2 57.5 205 Wide Senior Yes 70 189 No 22 rec, 272 yards, 1 TD Miles Banks UTEP 0.7794 2 42.4 10 Wide Senior Yes 73 165 No Formerly a defensive back 3 rec, 22 yards, 0 TD Michael Mathison Akron 0.7730 2 74.6 630 Slot Junior No 70 175 No Recent offer: Hawaii, Ga Southern, UMass, WKU 98 rec, 1060 yards, 5 TD Isiah Cox Ohio 0.7682 2 67.6 408 Wide Graduate Yes 70 180 No Recent offers: Missouri St., SE LA, Rhode Island, So Alabama, E. Illinois, Samford 87 rec, 1476, 10 TD Jacob Cowing UTEP 0.7600 2 90.3 686 Slot Junior No 71 170 No Recent offers: Florida, Texas Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, Va Tech, Liberty, LSU, So Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, Miss St., ASU 141 rec, 2595 yards, 13 TD Terrell Warner New Mexico State 0.7600 2 56.1 526 Wide Senior Maybe 74 195 No 52 rec, 465 yards, 1 TD Tyrin Smith UTEP 0.0000 2 68 418 Wide Sophomore No 70 180 No Cisco College; Recent offer: WKU 33 rec, 570 yards, 4 TD Nick Mardner Hawaii 0.0000 2 75.6 582 Wide Senior Maybe 78 190 No Recent offers: Va Tech 62 rec, 1270 yards, 8 TD BJ Busbee San Diego St 0.0000 2 58,6 433 Slot Graduate Yes 68 155 No Former walk-on 51 rec, 581 yards, 1 TD Yes 27 Maybe 25 Maybe, but no 2 No 17 Total 71

It’s not an ideal situation.