Lost to some in the midst of coaching changes, coaching searches, transfer portal news, and good old-fashioned recruiting is the fact that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back to work on the field. On Tuesday, the Notre Dame football team got together with Matt Balis to begin their winter workouts.

A couple of things that I love seeing in this video:

Quarterback Tyler Buchner is upfront and ready to be the QB1 we all want him to be.

The unbridled look of joy from linebacker Bo Bauer and tight end Michael Mayer as they begin their last winter/spring training season with the Irish.

Freshman jersey numbers

One of the more fun things to find out in the winter is which jersey number will go to which freshman early enrollee, and thanks to social media, we get to know that a little sooner than we did in the past. Notre Dame brought in a record 12 early enrollees this year, and some of the jersey selections are quite interesting.

#17 LB Jaylen Sneed

#18 QB Steve Angelli

#20 RB Jadarian Price

#21 DB Jaden Mickey

#23 DB Jayden Bellamy

#40 LB Joshua Burnham

#42 LB Nolan Ziegler

#44 LB Junior Tuihalamaka

#56 OL Joey Tanona

#74 OL Billy Schrauth

#91 DE Aiden Gobaira

#98 DE Tyson Ford

There are a couple of obvious things that stick out in that list. #20 was C’bo Flemister’s number, and #56 was John Dirksen’s number. Despite nothing official coming from either player, we can expect to move on from Notre Dame in one way or another.