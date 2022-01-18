OFD Podcast: Now with even MORE Notre Dame football offseason action

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan sit down for another podcast about Notre Dame football - and we still aren’t close to knowing what this roster and staff will look like in 2022. In this episode:

HELLO!

Happy MLK Day!

Mike Elston heads north to the Michigan Wolverines, and we have some thoughts about that.

Al Washington is the new defensive line coach - and maybe that was the plan all along?

Dudes be transferring.

The scholarship situation - specifically the Matt Salerno deal. Is this JUST for spring or does he have a scholly for fall too?

Some recruiting stuff. Sadly we talk about how fun Justius Lowe could be... but that probably isn’t happening.

We salute Lance Taylor and appreciate his efforts and support of the T Formation.

Jumping the gun on Joshua’s “maybe” new TikTok series - What’s an opinion that you have that’s going to piss some people off? I’ll go first... (pssst, it’s a Kyle Hamilton hot take).

Rank Everything has us talking about shows that make us irrationally angry.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

