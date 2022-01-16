Reports: Al Washington Will Be Notre Dame’s Defensive Line Coach

Al Washington was out of a job less than 72 hours.

The former Ohio State linebackers coach will reportedly be the next Notre Dame defensive line coach. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news, which was subsequently confirmed by several other media outlets.

Washington replaces Mike Elston, who spent 12 seasons at Notre Dame and nine of those coaching the defensive line. Elston is reportedly taking a similar job at Michigan.

Washington, a Columbus native, worked two seasons for Ryan Day’s Buckeyes. Before returning home, Washington was the Michigan Wolverines’ linebacker coach for one season and a defensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats for one season under current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. The Boston College graduate, who played defensive tackle from 2002-2005, assisted with defensive line, special teams and running backs for four seasons is Chestnut Hill. Day and Washington overlapped at Boston College from 2013-2014.

Washington has coached Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Pete Warner, Justin Hilliard at Ohio State; Devin Bush, Khaleke Hudson, Josh Uche at Michigan and Andre Williams and Jon Hilliman at Boston College.

Washington’s dad, Al Washington Sr., was a Buckeyes linebacker from 1977-1980. Washington Jr. was a three-year starter at Boston College, accumulating 74 tackles, six sacks and 15 1⁄ 2 tackles for a loss. His Eagles teams went 3-0 against the Irish.

Washington and his wife, Melissa, have two children: Michael and Audrey.