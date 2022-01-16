Notre Dame Hockey: Buckeyes Outdo Irish 4-1 in Columbus

Following Friday night’s 3-2 overtime win, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday as the series came to a close. The loss snapped Notre Dame’s four-game win streak.

First Period

The period began with a blow to the elite Irish penalty kill. Following a holding penalty on Notre Dame’s Solag Bakich, Ohio State’s Quinn Preston snatched the only power play goal of the game about three minutes into play.

With the Irish shorthanded as Jack Adams sat in the penalty box for slashing, Irish forward Cam Burke responded with his team’s first goal of the game to tie it up. This marked Notre Dame’s fifth shorthanded goal of the season and Burke’s eighth goal of the season.

Cam Burke with the shortie!



That's our B1G-leading fifth short-handed goal this season to tie this one up.



@BigTenNetwork #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/h61h5CZk3N — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 16, 2022

By the end of the period, the Irish had nearly doubled the Buckeyes’ 6 shots with 11 of their own.

Second Period

Some back and forth as well as two Ohio State penalties and a call on Notre Dame for too many men provided opportunities for either team to shift the direction of the game, but both squads failed to capitalize. Notre Dame had once again outshot Ohio State, 15-6, this time around, but it was the Buckeyes who finished the period with the last word.

WHAT. A. SAVE.



Ryan Bischel stands strong against a Buckeye breakaway #GoIrish // @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/mujhidDHI3 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 16, 2022

It wasn’t until there was less than a minute left in the period that Preston found the back of the net for the second time that night for the Buckeyes and the teams headed into the third period 2-1, Ohio State.

Third Period

The Buckeyes’ momentum remained as the teams headed into the final period of the game. About four minutes into the third, Ohio State’s Georgii Merkulov scored a third goal for his team. The Irish killed off another penalty on Bakich and it was all Ohio State as the clock ran down. With less than four minutes left to play, Preston scored one more goal for the hatty and locked it in for the Buckeyes to end the night 4-1, Ohio State.

Game Summary

Scoring

Ohio State: Quinn Preston at 03:18 in the 1st with assists from Cole McWard and Travis Treloar

Notre Dame: Cam Burke at 06:44 in the 1st, unassisted

Ohio State: Quinn Preston at 19.19.1 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Georgii Merkulov at 04:11 in the 3rd with assists from Quinn Preston and Cam Thiesing

Ohio State: Quinn Preston at 16:21 in the 3rd with an assist from Cole McWard

Penalties

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich at 02:00 in the 1st for holding

Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 05:03 in the 1st for slashing

Ohio State: Kamil Sadlocha at 11:27 in the 1st for slashing

Ohio State: TEAM at 14:58 in the 1st for too many men on the ice

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann for tripping at 19:24.7 in the 1st

Ohio State: Quinn Preston for tripping at 07:36 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Mark Cheremeta for hooking at 07:36 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: TEAM at 11:20 in the 2nd for too many men on the ice

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for slashing at 04:11 in the 3rd

Goalies

Ohio State: Jakub Dobeš, 38 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 18 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Boston College Golden Eagles in South Bend on Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00. Stream the game on Peacock.

