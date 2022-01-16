Is running backs coach Lance Taylor on his way out at Notre Dame?

According to a John Brice report on Football Scoop, Notre Dame Fighting Irish running backs coach, Lance Taylor, is one of the top candidates for an offensive coordinator job with an ACC program.

That ACC program is with the Louisville Cardinals.

Notre Dame’s Lance Taylor, the Irish’s running backs coach and run game coordinator, has emerged as a top target for the offensive coordinator position on Scott Satterfield’s Louisville staff, multiple sources close to both programs told FootballScoop.

So let’s get right to it — would Lance Taylor leave Notre Dame for the OC job at Louisville? Well... absolutely. It’s a coordinator job at a Power 5 school, and one that has been able to recruit some weapons over the years.

Taylor has been instrumental at Notre Dame in improving the talent inside the running backs room. Under his instruction, Notre Dame also just saw what is arguably one of the best running backs in Irish history come through the program in Kyren Williams. While Williams was an Autry Denson recruit, Taylor should receive the credit for Kyren’s development.

Taylor has done a really nice job, and Scott Satterfield has took notice.

Just because there is a report that someone is some school’s top choice for a job, it doesn’t exactly mean that the change is coming — but it would seem likely in this case. Career trajectory is a real thing, and offensive coordinator is the next step for a guy like Taylor — something that isn’t likely to happen at Notre Dame.

Long story short... my take is that if Louisville offers him the job (and if he really is the top candidate they will) Lance Taylor is headed south, and Notre Dame has another position to fill.