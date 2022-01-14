Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Defeat Buckeyes in OT

In yet another crucial Big Ten matchup, the no. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish headed east to Columbus, Ohio to take on the no. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night. While the Irish were riding a three-game win streak, the Buckeyes came into the contest without a loss since December 10th. The teams split their first series of the season back in December.

First Period

Near the midway point of the opening frame, a backhand from Kamil Sadlocha got Ohio State on the board first. The play was challenged by Notre Dame for an offside, but the goal ultimately stood. Despite the Buckeyes breaking the scoreless tie, the period was evenly matched, as both sides registered nine shots and were able to stay out of the penalty box.

Second Period

The Irish responded when Graham Slaggert found the back of the net thanks to an assist from his younger brother, Landon. Shortly after Slaggert’s sixth goal of the season, the Irish got the first power-play opportunity of the night when Gustaf Westlund was called for cross-checking. Westlund was also called for tripping near the end of the period, but the Buckeyes killed off both penalties despite plenty of Notre Dame shots.

Third Period

The first Ohio State man-advantage of the evening came when Landon Slaggert was called for roughing near the midway point of the period. After his penalty was killed off, the younger Slaggert found the back of the net to break the tie. However, Jake Wise came off the bench during a delayed Max Ellis penalty to tie the game at two and send it into overtime.

Overtime

It took just 31 seconds for Spencer Stastney to send the Ohio State fans home disappointed. The blueliner’s fourth goal of the season was thanks in part to a beautiful pass from Landon Slaggert, who registered a point on all three Notre Dame goals.

Game Summary

Scoring

Ohio State: Kamil Sadlocha at 09:56 in the 1st, assisted by Jake Wise and Cole McWard

Notre Dame: Graham Slaggert at 03:20 in the 2nd, assisted by Landon Slaggert and Chase Blackmun

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 13:36 in the 3rd, assisted by Ryder Rolston and Cam Burke

Ohio State: Jake Wise (EA) at 17:10 in the 3rd, assisted by Ryan O’Connell and Cole McWard

Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney at 00:31 in OT, assisted by Landon Slaggert and Jake Pivonka

Penalties

Ohio State: Gustaf Westlund for cross-checking at 03:48 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Gustaf Westlund for tripping at 17:56 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for roughing at 08:55 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Max Ellis for hooking at 17:10 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 27 saves

Ohio State: Jakub Dobeš, 34 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will conclude their series with Ohio State on Saturday, January 15, at 8:00 PM ET. The game can be seen on Big Ten Network.