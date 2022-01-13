OFD Podcast: Notre Dame is making moves and the splendor of winter

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back again as we truly enter the offseason realm of darkness for college football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In this episode:

HELLO!

REVIEW from the dark side of the force.

Twitter “news” accounts and knowing your god damn role.

Taking a chance can get you stuck - yes this is a terrible way to say that the new wide receivers coach is going to be Chansi Stuckey.

Running down the moves.

Harry Hiestand is back and we are just fine with returning a Joe Moore Award winning coach.

Kevin Austin is leaving... but pretty much everyone else is staying at Notre Dame.

Respect for the Ademilola twins.

Top 3 guys returning - an emotional ranking.

Brandon Joseph is a great example of possible transfers.

Top moments from the 2021 season.

Top 5 Midwest winter things.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

