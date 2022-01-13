Arkansas State Kicker Blake Grupe Transfers to Notre Dame For Final Season

Blake Grupe and Notre Dame took little time making the perfect connection.
The former Arkansas State kicker has transferred to Notre Dame just three days after announcing his intentions. The Irish will add the Sedalia, Mo. native for his final year of eligibility, shoring up a position thin after the departure of three-year starter Jonathan Doerer.
New Colors, Same Mission. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/myCjWwVJ5h— Blake Grupe (@blakegrupe) January 13, 2022
Grupe was a career 64-for-86 on field goals and 162-for-169 on extra points — both Red Wolves’ program records. The three-time Burlsworth Trophy nominee was 20-for-25 in his final Sun Belt season, including 16-21 in kicks over 30 yards. (His career long, 50 yards, was made against Tulsa this year.) PFF graded him a 71.3 this past year. He also earned All-Sun Belt Conference second team honors.
Wednesday night at @AStateFB’s Live with the Red Wolves:@CoachButchJones: Blake Grupe is going to kick a game winning field goal for us this season.@blakegrupe: pic.twitter.com/h9FQhsfhTV— (@kdamp) November 14, 2021
His best statistical season was 2019, when he was 19-for-22 on field goal and 53-of-54 on extra points, despite being injured. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award that year. The 5-foot-8, 148 pound kicker also battled a preseason injury this year.
Blake Grupe’s 93% FG percentage ranks 8️⃣th in the country pic.twitter.com/DHOzvTaQHx— AStateNation (@AStateNation) November 16, 2019
The Irish depth chart only includes one scholarship kicker: Josh Bryan, a rising-sophomore who kicked an extra point during Notre Dame’s 55-0 thumping of Georgia Tech. Chris Sailer Kicking considered Bryan the best kicker in the class of 2021.
Doerer finished 49-for-65 in his Notre Dame career on field goals and 162-of-164 on extra points. PFF issued him a 79.0 grade this past year.
Grupe was a letter-winner in football, soccer and baseball at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia and rated as a 4 1⁄2 star kicker by Kohl’s Kicking Academy. The 23-year-old earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in the spring of 2020. He is a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a Barstool Athlete.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|John Dirksen
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Josh Lugg
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|K.J. Wallace
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|45/85 (24)
|60/85 (15)
|72/85 (12)
|87/85 (15)
