Arkansas State Kicker Blake Grupe Transfers to Notre Dame For Final Season

Grupe is Red Wolves’ all-time scoring leader.

By ndjrs
Arkansas State v Memphis Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Blake Grupe and Notre Dame took little time making the perfect connection.

The former Arkansas State kicker has transferred to Notre Dame just three days after announcing his intentions. The Irish will add the Sedalia, Mo. native for his final year of eligibility, shoring up a position thin after the departure of three-year starter Jonathan Doerer.

Grupe was a career 64-for-86 on field goals and 162-for-169 on extra points — both Red Wolves’ program records. The three-time Burlsworth Trophy nominee was 20-for-25 in his final Sun Belt season, including 16-21 in kicks over 30 yards. (His career long, 50 yards, was made against Tulsa this year.) PFF graded him a 71.3 this past year. He also earned All-Sun Belt Conference second team honors.

His best statistical season was 2019, when he was 19-for-22 on field goal and 53-of-54 on extra points, despite being injured. He was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award that year. The 5-foot-8, 148 pound kicker also battled a preseason injury this year.

The Irish depth chart only includes one scholarship kicker: Josh Bryan, a rising-sophomore who kicked an extra point during Notre Dame’s 55-0 thumping of Georgia Tech. Chris Sailer Kicking considered Bryan the best kicker in the class of 2021.

Doerer finished 49-for-65 in his Notre Dame career on field goals and 162-of-164 on extra points. PFF issued him a 79.0 grade this past year.

Grupe was a letter-winner in football, soccer and baseball at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia and rated as a 4 12 star kicker by Kohl’s Kicking Academy. The 23-year-old earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in the spring of 2020. He is a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a Barstool Athlete.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year
Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - -
Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - -
Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs
Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis
Center Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Jarrett Patterson
Guard Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic, John Dirksen
Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Josh Lugg
Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola
Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Bo Bauer
Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph K.J. Wallace D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis Cam Hart TaRiq Bracy
Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Michael Vinson (LS), Blake Grupe (K)
Totals 21/85 (21) 45/85 (24) 60/85 (15) 72/85 (12) 87/85 (15)

