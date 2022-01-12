It’s out there like wildflower... Chansi Stuckey is expected to be the next wide receiver coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. Stuckey will come to Notre Dame via the Baylor Bears where he served as their WR coach for the 2021 season.

The Irish also interviewed JaMarcus Shepard from Purdue, but went with the former Clemson receiver with NFL experience. Stuckey impressed the Irish staff in his interview Wednesday. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 12, 2022

Stuckey is a young up-and-comer in the coaching business. He played quarterback and wide receiver for the Clemson Tigers from 2003-2006 where he earned All-ACC honors in his senior year. After playing in the NFL for 5 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns; Stucky went back to Clemson to be a grad assistant in 2019, and was in charge of offensive player development in 2020.

Stuckey’s name, while very new to most of the public, has been known to OFD via Jude for some time now. Not everything is a run to the Twitter machine kind of a deal.

While young, there is a lot to like about Stuckey — and of course — his ability to relate to HS players out on the recruiting trail. We’re not sure when things will finally become official, but with Notre Dame it may take a week or so.