On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR Joe Wilkins announced his decision to return to South Bend for one more year.

Wilkins was a 2018 commitment and underwent some position switching while at Notre Dame. He finally cracked a major role in 2021 as a rotational starter, but suffered a season-ending MCL injury after four games.

As far as positional groups are concerned, wide receiver is the one with the most question marks for the Irish in 2022. We saw the damage that happens with a lack of depth when Notre Dame ran itself stupid against OSU in the Fiesta Bowl. They need BODIES for 2022, and a one man recrutiing class wasn’t going to get it done. Despite losing Kevin Austin to the NFL Draft, the Irish now return a nice handful of veteran players at the position as well as some very talented youngsters.

As I understand it, Wilkins should be able to practice this spring (nothing official yet) which definitely adds to the bodies needed to put in the work. I don’t think Notre Dame is quite done adding to its WR room for 2022, but at least the returning players are confirmed and ready for the fire.