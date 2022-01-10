I have no words of wisdom for tonight’s National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

I will say this, however... ROLL TIDE.

One of the big themes for me is that if it isn’t Notre Dame — just keep the status quo. I can deal with another Alabama national championship, but a Georgia win makes things more annoying. Seriously — is it that bad for the greatest dynasty in history to win another game and title? The answer is NO. It is, very much so, a bad thing to let another team into the club that they think they belong in, but just can’t seem to be able to pay the cover.

It is what it is. You do you, but I like my misery to be the known misery.

That's big talk for a fan of a team that hasn't won a national championship in over 40 years.



ND gets a lot of flak for not winning a title since '88, but that's still 8 years more recent than Georgia's last title. — Tyler Hack ☘ (@tylerhack6) January 10, 2022

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.