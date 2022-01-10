 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football National Championship Game Thread: Alabama Crimson Tide VS Georgia Bulldogs

By Joshua Vowles
CFP National Championship presented by AT&amp;T - Winning Press Conference Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

I have no words of wisdom for tonight’s National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

I will say this, however... ROLL TIDE.

One of the big themes for me is that if it isn’t Notre Dame — just keep the status quo. I can deal with another Alabama national championship, but a Georgia win makes things more annoying. Seriously — is it that bad for the greatest dynasty in history to win another game and title? The answer is NO. It is, very much so, a bad thing to let another team into the club that they think they belong in, but just can’t seem to be able to pay the cover.

It is what it is. You do you, but I like my misery to be the known misery.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

