On Sunday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver and captain Avary Davis announced his plans to return in 2022.

Davis suffered a knee injury in the win over the Navy Midshipmen — which just adds to his incredible journey while at Notre Dame. The former 2017 4-Star recruit from Texas started his career at Notre Dame as a quarterback, but as the roster ook on transfers and injuries during his time, Davis was moved to running back, cornerback, safety, and finally to wide receiver in 2020 where he started to develop as a reliable option in the slot.

In that 2020 season, Davis caught 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns — and will always be remembered best for his long pass reception towards the end of the Clemson game to help the Irish get the victory over the #1 team in the country.

In 2021 Davis was named a captain and was part of one of the more inexperienced receiver groups the Irish have fielded in recent memory. Before his injury, Davis 27 balls for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This only leaves the announcement (of sorts) of Joe Wilkins for us to know what the Irish receiving group returns this spring. The Irish may still add a grad transfer and/or 2022 recruiting class member to the position group, but the front line guys are the front line guys.