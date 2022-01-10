On Sunday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver and captain Avary Davis announced his plans to return in 2022.
Davis suffered a knee injury in the win over the Navy Midshipmen — which just adds to his incredible journey while at Notre Dame. The former 2017 4-Star recruit from Texas started his career at Notre Dame as a quarterback, but as the roster ook on transfers and injuries during his time, Davis was moved to running back, cornerback, safety, and finally to wide receiver in 2020 where he started to develop as a reliable option in the slot.
In that 2020 season, Davis caught 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns — and will always be remembered best for his long pass reception towards the end of the Clemson game to help the Irish get the victory over the #1 team in the country.
In 2021 Davis was named a captain and was part of one of the more inexperienced receiver groups the Irish have fielded in recent memory. Before his injury, Davis 27 balls for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns.
This only leaves the announcement (of sorts) of Joe Wilkins for us to know what the Irish receiving group returns this spring. The Irish may still add a grad transfer and/or 2022 recruiting class member to the position group, but the front line guys are the front line guys.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|-
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy, Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Jarrett Patterson
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic,
|John Dirksen
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Josh Lugg
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Brandon Joesph
|K.J. Wallace
|D.J. Brown, Houston Griffith
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|TaRiq Bracy
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|46/85 (25)
|61/85 (15)
|73/85 (12)
|87/85 (14)
