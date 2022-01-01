Shortly after Notre Dame’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, we found out that linebacker Paul Moala and punter Jay Bramblett will be entering the transfer portal.
Two Notre Dame players have entered the transfer portal, starting punter Jay Bramblett and linebacker Paul Moala, @on3sports has learned— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2022
We knew this was going to happen with Jay Bramblett back in November, and the Irish coaching staff was well aware that Paul Moala was on his way out as well.
Moala had a lot of promise as a young player. The Mishawaka native and Penn graduate was developing into a rotation player at linebacker since his sophomore year, but injuries continually plagued him during his time under the Golden Dome.
Moala played in 10 games during his 4 years at Notre Dame and tallied 22 tackles — and a sweet interception return for a touchdown against Navy in 2019.
Bramblett is going to transfer closer to home (Alabama) so his father can have an easier time getting to games. There’s no word yet about Moala’s possible destination.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|C'Bo Flemister*
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs*
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis*
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|-
|-
|Zeke Correll*
|Jarrett Patterson*
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|John Dirksen*
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll*
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu*
|Justin Ademilola*
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand*
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|K.J. Wallace*
|D.J. Brown*
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord
|Cam Hart*
|-
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|46/85 (25)
|61/85 (15)
|74/85 (13)
|87/85 (13)
