Shortly after Notre Dame’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, we found out that linebacker Paul Moala and punter Jay Bramblett will be entering the transfer portal.

Two Notre Dame players have entered the transfer portal, starting punter Jay Bramblett and linebacker Paul Moala, @on3sports has learned



https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2022

We knew this was going to happen with Jay Bramblett back in November, and the Irish coaching staff was well aware that Paul Moala was on his way out as well.

Moala had a lot of promise as a young player. The Mishawaka native and Penn graduate was developing into a rotation player at linebacker since his sophomore year, but injuries continually plagued him during his time under the Golden Dome.

Moala played in 10 games during his 4 years at Notre Dame and tallied 22 tackles — and a sweet interception return for a touchdown against Navy in 2019.

Bramblett is going to transfer closer to home (Alabama) so his father can have an easier time getting to games. There’s no word yet about Moala’s possible destination.