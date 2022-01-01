The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting the New Year off with a commitment from 4-Star Texas safety Peyton Bown for the 2023 class. Bowen made his decision known less than an hour before the Irish were to play in their Fiesta Bowl game.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ safety Peyton Bowen has committed to Marcus Freeman and @NDFootball @PeytonBowen10 is taking his talents to the Irish. pic.twitter.com/VBecZI6Qy0 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2022

Bowen, from Guyer High School in Denton, is a top 5 safety prospect and ranks inside the top 100 overall. He chose the Irish over a big offer list that included the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and many others.

247 Evaluation:

Owns the requisite height and frame with an athletic build. Versatile playmaker for high-caliber Texas Class 6A power. Ample snaps in all three phases at receiver, multiple spots in the secondary, and kick/punt returner. Excellent ball skills. That combines with awareness and instincts to create a ball-productive playmaker. Shows route-running acumen and hands-catching technique at receiver. Also displays terrific body control and adjustment abilities in contested situations. Sudden athlete with lateral mobility and great initial burst and acceleration. Dangerous as a center fielder thanks to ability to cover territory and make plays on the ball. Shows functional athleticism to man up when needed. Turns and locates very well. Outstanding tester. Two-sport athlete with above average track times relative to age (11.31 100, 22.71 200 as a sophomore). Extensive experience in high-leverage situations and against great competition. Helped team to a Texas 6A D-II state runner-up finish as a junior. Good long speed on the field but can still find another gear at the top end, which track data reflect. Occasionally provides the big hit, but right now more effort tackler who will need to add strength and arriving pop with more consistency. Through junior year, looks like one of the nation’s top safeties in the 2023 class. Projects a potential high-major impact player in the future, with immediate special teams value, and a long-term ceiling that could lead to the NFL Draft.

Bowen is Notre Dame’s 8th commitment for the 2023 class, and the second safety on the board. This commitment pushed Notre Dame ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs in the 247 Composite Team rankings for the #1 overall class... for right now. Notre Dame now has 7 commitments from different states.

2023 Notre Dame Football Commit List (8) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE DE Keon Keeley FL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/28/21 DE Brenan Vernon OH 6'5" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/15/21 TE Cooper Flanagan CA 6'5" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/02/21 RB Sedrick Irvin FL 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/22/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/03/21 CB Justyn Rhett NV 6'1" 192 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/11/21 S Peyton Bowen TX 6'0" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/01/22

Notre Dame is well on its way of reloading at the safety position. It’s still very, very early in the recruiting cycle, and we won’t even know the real ballpark of scholarships available for 2023 for a few months — but we should probably still expect a class close to 25 in 2023.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne - Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jadarian Price Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver - Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - - Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard - Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle - Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Quinn Carroll Defensive Tackle - Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer, Kahanu Kia Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker Drayk Bowen Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson KJ Wallace Cornerback Justyn Rhett Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Totals 8/85 (8) 29/85 (21) 54/85 (25) 69/85 (15) 81/85 (12)

This is a HUGE commitment for Notre Dame and for Marcus Freeman. Despite the success of Kyle Hamilton, safety is a position that is still somewhat difficult for Notre Dame to recruit — or at least it has been in the past.

