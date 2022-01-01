5 Notre Dame VS #9 Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Game Thread and How to Watch

WELCOME TO THE LAST ROUND! And now it’s all awkward because I used a boxing metaphor with a western theme up top. So... howdy. The Fiesta Bowl is finally here and we get to see the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first time in 2022.

Now everything is weird.

Anyways... the Irish are all set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys and will do it with Marcus Freeman as the head coach of the team for the very first time. It’s a new era — so let’s really get a new era off on a right foot here with a New Years 6 win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the game is now a pickem with an over/under of 45.5. Notre Dame was a 2.5 point favorite on Thursday, and a 1.5 point favorite on Friday. So... that’s a fair amount of movement after holding steady at 2.5 for about a month.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: 1:00 PM

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

How to Watch: ESPN and ESPN+

ALL THE GOODS

