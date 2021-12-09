Notre Dame Football Schedule, TV Times, Stat Leaders, and Complete Roster UPDATED

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 11-1 and ranked #5 in the country. Next up for the Blue and Gold is an opponent they have never faced — the #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl. Despite the disappointment of missing the playoff, Notre Dame has an opportunity here of winning their first New years Six game since the 1993 (1994) Cotton Bowl. A win could really help with the offseason momentum as well with the Irish sprinting into the Marcus Freeman era.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2 point favorites with an over/under of 45.5.
SB Nation did some changes to the back end of the network, and in doing so, there are no longer the “team pages” with player hubs or stats. In service to all of our loyal readers, I offer this page as an easy reference to the basic information and stats for the 2021 season. I’ll keep it pinned somewhere under the fold throughout the season, as well as placing it in the “MORE” drop down menu.
2021 Notre Dame Football Schedule
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|TV
|RESULT
|RECORD
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|TV
|RESULT
|RECORD
|9/5
|Florida State
|Tallahassee, Florida
|7:30
|ABC
|W 41-38 OT
|1-0
|9/11
|Toledo Rockets
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30
|Peacock
|W 32-29
|2-0
|9/18
|Purdue Boilermakers
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30
|NBC
|W 27-13
|3-0
|9/25
|Wisconsin Badgers
|Chicago, Illinois
|12:00
|FOX
|W 41-13
|4-0
|10/2
|Cincinnati Bearcats
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30
|NBC
|L 24-13
|4-1
|10/9
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|Blacksburg, Virginia
|7:30
|ACC Network
|W 32-29
|5-1
|10/23
|Southern Cal Trojans
|South Bend, Indiana
|7:30
|NBC
|W 31-16
|6-1
|10/30
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|South Bend, Indiana
|7:30
|NBC
|W 44-34
|7-1
|11/6
|Navy Midshipmen
|South Bend, Indiana
|3:30
|NBC
|W 34-6
|8-1
|11/13
|Virgina Cavaliers
|Charlottesville, Virginia
|7:30
|ABC
|W 28-3
|9-1
|11/20
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|South Bend, Indiana
|2:30
|NBC
|W 55-0
|10-1
|11/27
|Stanford Cardinal
|Palo Alto, California
|8:00
|FOX
|W 45-14
|11-1
|1/1
|FIESTA: Oklahoma St. Cowboys
|Glendale, Arizona
|1:00
|ESPN
|-
|-
STATS
Here are the basic stats for the 2021 college football season.
Team Stats
Passing
Rushing & Receiving
Defense
Kicking & Punting
ROSTER
Notre Dame has updated its roster due to some attrition over the last month, positions changes, and jersey number changes. This roster reflects those changes.
UPDATED 2021 Notre Dame Football Roster
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|WR
|5-11 3/8
|182
|Senior/Junior
|Tigard, OR
|Tigard Senior
|2
|DJ Brown
|S
|6-0 3/8
|200
|Senior/Junior
|Annapolis, MD
|St. John's College
|3
|Houston Griffith
|S
|6-0 1/4
|202
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Chicago, IL
|IMG Academy (FL)
|3
|Avery Davis
|WR
|5-11
|202
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Cedar Hill, TX
|Cedar Hill
|4
|Litchfield Ajavon
|S
|6-0 1/8
|193
|Junior/Sophomore
|Baltimore, MD
|Episcopal
|4
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|215
|Senior/Junior
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|North Broward Prep
|5
|Joe Wilkins Jr.
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|195
|Senior/Junior
|North Fort Myers, FL
|North Fort Myers
|5
|Cam Hart
|CB
|6-2 1/2
|205
|Junior/Sophomore
|Baltimore, MD
|Good Counsel
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|193
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Edison, NJ
|Mater Dei
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|DL
|6-5
|260
|Junior/Sophomore
|Antioch, CA
|De La Salle
|8
|Cole Capen
|QB
|6-4 1/2
|232
|Senior/Junior
|Yorba Linda, CA
|Orange Lutheran
|8
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|6-2 1/4
|229
|Junior/Sophomore
|Kalihi, HI
|Punahou
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|DL
|6-1 3/4
|255
|Senior/Junior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|LB
|6-1 1/2
|217
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Lawrenceville, GA
|Archer/Ohio State
|10
|Drew Pyne
|QB
|5-11 1/2
|200
|Sophomore/Freshman
|New Canaan, CT
|New Canaan
|11
|Ron Powlus III
|QB
|6-2 5/8
|225
|Freshman/Freshman
|Granger, IN
|Penn
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|CB
|6-1
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Bakersfield, CA
|Liberty
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|QB
|6-1
|215
|Freshman/Freshman
|San Diego, CA
|Helix
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|DL
|6-2 1/2
|245
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Honolulu, HI
|Saint Louis
|13
|Paul Moala
|LB
|5-11 1/2
|222
|Senior/Junior
|Mishawaka, IN
|Penn
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|6-4
|220
|Junior/Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Marist School
|15
|Ryan Barnes
|CB
|6-1 7/8
|187
|Freshman/Freshman
|Gaithersburg, MD
|Quince Orchard
|16
|KJ Wallace
|S
|5-10 1/4
|185
|Junior/Sophomore
|Atlanta, GA
|The Lovett School
|16
|Deion Colzie
|WR
|6-4 3/4
|207
|Freshman/Freshman
|McDonough, GA
|Athens Academy
|17
|Jack Coan
|QB
|6-3 1/4
|223
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Sayville, N.Y.
|Sayville/Wisconsin
|18
|Chance Tucker
|CB
|5-11 3/4
|183
|Freshman/Freshman
|Encino, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|P
|6-1 1/2
|197
|Junior/Junior
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|Hillcrest
|20
|JoJo Johnson
|CB
|5-10 7/8
|191
|Freshman/Freshman
|Merrillville, IN
|Merrillville
|20
|C'Bo Flemister
|RB
|5-11 1/4
|201
|Senior/Junior
|Williamson, GA
|Pike County
|21
|Lorenzo Styles
|WR
|6-1 1/8
|195
|Freshman/Freshman
|Pickerington, OH
|Pickerington Central
|21
|Caleb Offord
|CB
|6-1
|192
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Southaven, MS
|Southaven
|22
|Logan Diggs
|RB
|6-0
|206
|Freshman/Freshman
|Marrero, LA
|Archbishop Rummel
|22
|Justin Walters
|S
|6-0 5/8
|188
|Freshman/Freshman
|Bolingbrook, IL
|Bolingbrook
|23
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5-9
|199
|Junior/Sophomore
|St. Louis, MO
|St. John Vianney
|24
|Audric Estime
|RB
|5-11 1/2
|228
|Freshman/Freshman
|Nyack, NY
|St. Joseph Regional
|24
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|6-1 5/8
|222
|Junior/Sophomore
|Royal Center, IN
|Pioneer
|25
|Philip Riley
|CB
|5-11 1/2
|202
|Freshman/Freshman
|Riverview, FL
|Bloomingdale
|25
|Chris Tyree
|RB
|5-9 1/2
|190
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Chester, VA
|Thomas Dale
|26
|Leo Albano
|RB
|6-1
|225
|Senior/Junior
|Charleston, SC
|Bishop England
|26
|Xavier Watts
|LB
|5-11 3/4
|195
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Omaha, NE
|Harry A. Burke
|27
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Junior/Sophomore
|Alpharetta, GA
|Blessed Trinity
|27
|Chase Ketterer
|RB
|5-11 3/8
|203
|Sophomore/Freshman
|New Carlisle, IN
|New Prairie
|28
|TaRiq Bracy
|CB
|5-10 1/8
|177
|Senior/Senior
|Milpitas, CA
|Milpitas
|28
|Griffin Eifert
|WR
|6-0 1/2
|200
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Bishop Dwenger
|29
|Matt Salerno
|WR
|6-0 5/8
|199
|Senior/Junior
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|29
|Khari Gee
|S
|6-1 7/8
|195
|Freshman/Freshman
|Atlanta, GA
|Woodward Academy
|30
|Jake Rittman
|P
|6-2 1/4
|210
|Senior/Junior
|Lawrence, KS
|Free State
|30
|Chris Velotta
|S
|5-8 7/8
|195
|Junior/Sophomore
|Cleveland, OH
|St. Ignatius
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|DL
|6-3 1/8
|250
|Junior/Sophomore
|Fort Worth, TX
|Nolan Catholic
|32
|Prince Kollie
|LB
|6-0 1/2
|222
|Freshman/Freshman
|Jonesborough, TN
|David Crockett
|32
|Chris Salerno
|K
|5-10 1/2
|186
|Freshman/Freshman
|Valencia, CA
|Crespi Carmelite
|33
|Shayne Simon
|LB
|6-2 3/4
|233
|Senior/Senior
|West Orange, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|34
|Osita Ekwonu
|DL
|6-0 3/4
|236
|Junior/Sophomore
|Charlotte, NC
|Providence Day School
|36
|Eddie Scheidler
|S
|5-9 1/2
|185
|Junior/Sophomore
|Lake Forest, IL
|Lake Forest
|37
|Henry Cook
|WR
|5-10
|182
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Shaker Heights, OH
|St. Ignatius
|37
|Chase Love
|S
|6-0 1/4
|197
|Senior/Junior
|Chicago Heights, IL
|Marian Catholic
|38
|Sam Assaf
|RB
|6-1
|210
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Atlanta, GA
|Pace Academy
|38
|Davis Sherwood
|LB
|6-3
|228
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hightstown, NJ
|Good Counsel
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|K/P
|6-3
|197
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Charlotte, NC
|South Mecklenburg
|40
|Drew White
|LB
|6-0 1/4
|228
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Boca Raton, FL
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|DL
|6-1 3/4
|300
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Central Catholic
|42
|Giovanni Ghilotti
|LB
|6-2 7/8
|232
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Greenbrae, CA
|Marin Catholic
|43
|Greg Mailey
|WR
|6-1
|203
|Senior/Junior
|Hudson, OH
|Hudson
|43
|Marcus Thorne
|CB
|6-0 7/8
|205
|Senior/Junior
|Washington, IN
|Washington
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|LS
|6-1 1/8
|210
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Ellicott City, MD
|St. John's College (D.C.)
|44
|Kahanu Kia
|DL
|6-1 3/8
|217
|Freshman/Freshman
|Kaneohe, HI
|Punahou
|45
|Colin Gutzmer
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|230
|Junior/Junior
|Atlanta, GA
|Westminster School
|46
|Adam Shibley
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|225
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|Cleveland, OH
|St. Ignatius
|46
|Axel Raarup
|LS
|6-0 1/2
|202
|Senior/Senior
|Mendota Heights, MN
|Saint Thomas Academy
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|289
|Freshman/Freshman
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|48
|Will Schweitzer
|DL
|6-4
|225
|Freshman/Freshman
|Los Gatos, CA
|Los Gatos
|49
|Mike Graves
|CB
|5-7 7/8
|190
|Senior/Senior
|Los Angeles
|Loyola
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|OL
|6-4 5/8
|300
|Freshman/Freshman
|Clarkston, MI
|Clarkston
|52
|Zeke Correll
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Junior/Sophomore
|Cincinnati, OH
|Anderson
|52
|Bo Bauer
|LB
|6-2 3/4
|233
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Harborcreek, PA
|Cathedral Prep
|53
|Quinn Murphy
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|305
|Junior/Sophomore
|Duxbury, MA
|Duxbury
|54
|Blake Fisher
|OL
|6-6
|335
|Freshman/Freshman
|Avon, IN
|Avon
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|DL
|6-1 5/8
|275
|Junior/Junior
|Bowling Green, KY
|South Warren
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|6-4 1/2
|307
|Senior/Junior
|Laguna Hills, CA
|Mission Viejo
|56
|John Dirksen
|OL
|6-5 1/8
|306
|Senior/Junior
|Maria Stein, OH
|Marion Local
|56
|Howard Cross III
|DL
|6-0 7/8
|275
|Junior/Sophomore
|Paramus, NJ
|Saint Joseph Regional
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|DL
|6-3
|280
|Senior/Senior
|Jackson, NJ
|St. Peter's Prep
|62
|Cain Madden
|OL
|6-2 1/2
|310
|Graduate Student/*Senior
|South Webster, OH
|Minford/Marshall
|64
|Max Siegel II
|OL
|6-1 5/8
|290
|Senior/Junior
|Fishers, IN
|Brebeuf Jesuit
|65
|Michael Vinson
|LS
|6-2
|230
|Senior/Junior
|Winnetka, IL
|New Trier
|68
|Michael Carmody
|OL
|6-5 1/2
|290
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Mars, PA
|Mars Area
|71
|Brennan Wicks
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Forestville, MD
|Bishop McNamara
|72
|Caleb Johnson
|OL
|6-5 5/8
|287
|Freshman/Freshman
|Ocala, FL
|Trinity Catholic
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|OL
|6-5 1/4
|295
|Junior/Sophomore
|Gibsonia, PA
|Pine-Richland
|75
|Josh Lugg
|OL
|6-6 7/8
|305
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Wexford, PA
|North Allegheny Senior
|76
|Joe Alt
|OL
|6-7 5/8
|305
|Freshman/Freshman
|North Oaks, MN
|Totino-Grace
|77
|Quinn Carroll
|OL
|6-6 3/8
|313
|Junior/Sophomore
|Edina, MN
|Edina
|78
|Pat Coogan
|OL
|6-5 1/8
|305
|Freshman/Freshman
|Palos Heights, IL
|Marist
|79
|Tosh Baker
|OL
|6-8
|307
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Pinnacle
|80
|Cane Berrong
|TE
|6-3 1/2
|235
|Freshman/Freshman
|Hartwell, GA
|Hart County
|81
|Jack Polian
|WR
|6-0 1/8
|174
|Freshman/Freshman
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Ponte Vedra
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|WR
|6-1 1/2
|215
|Freshman/Freshman
|Paulding County, GA
|Pace Academy
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|242
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Red Bank, NJ
|Red Bank Catholic
|85
|George Takacs
|TE
|6-6
|247
|Senior/Junior
|Naples, FL
|Gulf Coast
|86
|Conor Ratigan
|WR
|5-11 5/8
|182
|Junior/Sophomore
|Granger, IN
|St. Joseph
|87
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|6-4 1/2
|251
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Independence, KY
|Covington Catholic
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|6-5 1/8
|250
|Freshman/Freshman
|Wadsworth, OH
|Wadsworth
|89
|Charlie Selna
|TE
|6-6 1/8
|252
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Atherton, CA
|Sacred Heart Prep
|90
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|DL
|6-6 7/8
|255
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|Theodor-Fliedner Gymnasium
|91
|Josh Bryan
|K
|5-11 5/8
|183
|Freshman/Freshman
|Valencia, CA
|Sierra Canyon
|92
|Aidan Keanaaina
|DL
|6-3
|310
|Sophomore/Freshman
|Brighton, CO
|J.K. Mullen
|93
|Zane Heemsoth
|DL
|6-5
|245
|Junior/Sophomore
|Elmhurst, IL
|York
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|DL
|6-2 1/2
|268
|Graduate Student/Senior
|Ewa Beach, HI
|Kapole
|97
|Gabe Rubio
|DL
|6-5 1/4
|290
|Freshman/Freshman
|St. Louis, MO
|Lutheran St. Charles
|98
|Harrison Leonard
|K/P
|5-10 3/8
|193
|Junior/Sophomore
|Jamestown, RI
|Avon Old Farms School
|99
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|6-5 1/8
|283
|Sophomore/Sophomore
|Lake Bluff, IL
|Lake Forest
