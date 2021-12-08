On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Litchfield Ajavon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Ajavon was part of the 2019 recruiting class for the Irish. As the #230 overall prospect in the 247 Composite Rankings, Litchfield chose Notre Dame over a very strong offer list that included the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Virginia native took a redshirt in 2019, and rarely saw the field in 2020. As a junior this season, Ajavon saw action in five games; Virginia Tech Hokies, USC Trojans, Navy Midshipmen, Virginia Cavaliers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Most of his playing time came on special teams, and he recorded one tackle for the season.

Despite his lack of playing time, Ajavon is well known to Notre Dame fans thanks to his fun interviews of his teammates that the Notre Dame social media team put out each week.

I believe he will graduate this December, and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID rule.