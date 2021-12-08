On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Litchfield Ajavon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Love thee☘️ pic.twitter.com/bj4DoXVZRk— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) December 8, 2021
Ajavon was part of the 2019 recruiting class for the Irish. As the #230 overall prospect in the 247 Composite Rankings, Litchfield chose Notre Dame over a very strong offer list that included the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Virginia native took a redshirt in 2019, and rarely saw the field in 2020. As a junior this season, Ajavon saw action in five games; Virginia Tech Hokies, USC Trojans, Navy Midshipmen, Virginia Cavaliers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Most of his playing time came on special teams, and he recorded one tackle for the season.
Despite his lack of playing time, Ajavon is well known to Notre Dame fans thanks to his fun interviews of his teammates that the Notre Dame social media team put out each week.
I believe he will graduate this December, and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID rule.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|Kyren Williams*
|C'Bo Flemister*
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs*
|Wide Receiver
|Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather, C.J. Williams
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis*
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|-
|-
|Zeke Correll*
|Jarrett Patterson*
|Guard
|-
|Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|John Dirksen*
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll*
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu*
|Justin Ademilola*
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand*
|-
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters, Khari Gee
|Xavier Watts
|-
|D.J. Brown*
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson
|K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart*
|-
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|-
|Totals
|22/85 (22)
|48/85 (26)
|63/85 (15)
|77/85 (14)
|88/85 (11)
