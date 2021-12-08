 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Defensive back Litchfield Ajavon enters the transfer portal

The sixth player from the 2019 class to finish elsewhere

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Notre Dame at Stanford Litchfield Ajavon
Litchfield Ajavon
Photo by Douglas Stringer/IconSportswire

On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Litchfield Ajavon announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Ajavon was part of the 2019 recruiting class for the Irish. As the #230 overall prospect in the 247 Composite Rankings, Litchfield chose Notre Dame over a very strong offer list that included the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Virginia native took a redshirt in 2019, and rarely saw the field in 2020. As a junior this season, Ajavon saw action in five games; Virginia Tech Hokies, USC Trojans, Navy Midshipmen, Virginia Cavaliers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Most of his playing time came on special teams, and he recorded one tackle for the season.

Despite his lack of playing time, Ajavon is well known to Notre Dame fans thanks to his fun interviews of his teammates that the Notre Dame social media team put out each week.

I believe he will graduate this December, and will have 3 years of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID rule.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year
Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - -
Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree Kyren Williams* C'Bo Flemister*
Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs*
Wide Receiver Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather, C.J. Williams Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis*
Center Ashton Craig - - Zeke Correll* Jarrett Patterson*
Guard - Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - - John Dirksen*
Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll* -
Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola
Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu* Justin Ademilola*
Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand* -
Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee Xavier Watts - D.J. Brown*
Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart* -
Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - -
Totals 22/85 (22) 48/85 (26) 63/85 (15) 77/85 (14) 88/85 (11)
* Eligible for 5th Year

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...