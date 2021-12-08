OFD Bowl Pick-Em Challenge for a Homefield Shirt

Hello friends! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a Fiesta Bowl date with the Oklahoma State Cowboys — but that ain’t all that’s going on. Tis the season for — uhhh — BOWL SEASON! It’s the most wonderful time of the year that many people love to complain about.

Are the bowls meaningless? I mean, sure — kind of. With players opting out, and the general “it ain’t the playoffs so who cares” vibe is strong around blue blood programs like Notre Dame... but I say hogwash.

We only get so many college football games each year, and we’re running extremely low on the 2021 style. The bowl games give us that last bit of juice before the long offseason. Plus... we get to have fun with contests and gamble away our life on a MAC vs MWC game during the middle of the work week.

So let’s do it.

ONE FOOT DOWN BOWL PICK EM

Head on over to ESPN using THIS LINK RIGHT HERE to sign up for the One Foot Down Fiesta Picks. I’m not having it open to the public this year, so you’ll need to use the password “tomkrugisking” to join.

It’s of the confidence points variety. Winner of the contest will receive an in-stock Homefield Apparel shirt of their choosing (doesn’t have to be Notre Dame). *All the legal words can be found here.