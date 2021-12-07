Notre Dame releases full football schedule for 2022

One day after Notre Dame made the hiring of Marcus Freeman as its new head coach official, they released the full 2022 football schedule.

Mark your calendars. The 2022 schedule is here.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/dGrcws1Fxg — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 7, 2021

The Freeman era kicks off in a super spicy way with the new man in charge returning to Ohio State — where Freeman starred at linebacker for the Buckeyes.

The Irish open up things at home against Conference USA’s Marshall Thundering Herd. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Irish stay at home the following week for their first game against the Cal Bears since 1967.

Notre Dame goes on the road to face Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels the next week, and then go into a bye week after just four games.

The Shamrock Series is back, and the Irish will travel to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars — which is technically a BYU home game.

Notre Dame returns home to complete a west coast trinity, by facing off against the Stanford cardinal and UNLV Rebels in consecutive weeks.

The Irish hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange — though this game may not be played in the Carrier Dome if history repeats itself.

It’s another matchup against the Clemson Tigers inside Notre Dame Stadium, as Dabo returns to play the Irish in South Bend for the first time since the Irish took down the #1 ranked tesam in 2020.

Navy in baltimore is on the schedule.

Phil Jurkovec returns to Notre Dame with his Boston College Eagles for Notre Dame’s senior day. The Irish will conclude the regular season like they always to in non-pandemic even years — against the USC Trojans out west. Depending upon Lincoln Riley’s impact in his first year, this could be the biggest Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh since 2017.

And there you have it. No TV times have been announced — though the NBC game times will likely be known sometime around the spring game.