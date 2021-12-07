The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman is reporting that Notre Dame special team’s coordinator Brian Polian will be joining Brian Kelly with the LSU Tigers.

SOURCE: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU. Polian has SEC coaching experience from his time as STC at Texas A&M. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2021

Ever since Brian Kelly took off for his new job in Baton Rogue, we have seen one Notre Dame assistant after another announce that they were staying at Notre Dame. Brian Polian and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn are two coaches that never really announced their immediate future. Most of the speculation around those two was that either both Quinn and Polian would follow Kelly — or maybe just Quinn as Polian still wants to be a head coach and was involved in reports about the Patriot League’s Lafayette.

Quinn had recently been linked to an opening with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and while that could certainly be an option for him, Quinn and Kelly have coached together for many years and I would genuinely be surprised if he did NOT end up at LSU.