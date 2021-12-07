OFD Podcast: Notre Dame is headed to the Fiesta Bowl and Marcus Freeman’s big day

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crack open another 12-pack of Banquet Podcast to talk about some very big happenings surrounding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program and the next big couple of days after the last really big couple of days. In this episode:

Hello!

Reviews!

David Shaw instead of Marcus Freeman? Brendan has the perfect defense for that.

The conference championship weekend that failed us, but we aren’t too mad at it.

The college football playoff is set, and the guys take a couple of big swings at the pairings - but also take the time to really trash the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Notre Dame will be facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the first time and it’s going to be in the Fiesta Bowl. We kind of talak about the matchup a little bit.

Marcus freeman’s big day and the production value of it all.

The guys started debating different things inside of a debate and it got wild for a little bit.

Marcus Freeman the recruiter - get excited for that.

Jude reminds us to be givers, and hey would you look at that, this guy we know on Twitter has a pretty nice charity drive for the homeless in South Bend... GO HERE AND DO THAT.

There is a mea culpa and it’s because the USC trojans are tacky AF.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast FOR TOTALLY FREE!

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

LOYAL $30 Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed & screened in the USA. $30 at Breaking T

Notre Dame Homefield Vintage Hockey T-Shirt - Gold $32 Celebrate the unique traditions and history of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with this Vintage Onward To Victory T-shirt from Homefield. Its throwback design features detailed printed graphics on the front, highlighting what makes being a passionate Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan so special. Crafted with premium material, this athletic fit tee provides an ultra-soft feel for unmatched comfort on game days and beyond. $32 at Fanatics