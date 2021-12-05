 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: The Irish will play #9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl

New, 6 comments

Cowboys in the desert

By Joshua Vowles

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Toledo at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

With the college football playoff spots filled, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

This will be the first ever matchup for the Irish and the Cowboys. Oklahoma State lost to the Baylor Bears on a 4th and goal run that came just a couple of inches short.

While it remains a little disappointing that Notre Dame was unable to crack into the playoff mix, there is a lot of enthusiasm for this particular game. Marcus Freeman is the new head coach and everyone inside and outside of the program is eager to see what this all looks like.

The hiring of Freeman was an emotional time for the team, and given the outpouring of support by the players — it’s a safe bet that the Irish will be ready to get that first win for the new head coach and the loyal staff members that remain.

LFG!

LOYAL

  • $30

Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL

Designed & screened in the USA.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...