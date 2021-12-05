With the college football playoff spots filled, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

: The 2021-22 @PlayStation #FiestaBowl will feature a first-ever meeting when No. 5 @NDFootball takes on No. 9 @CowboyFB on New Year's Day!



Kickoff is set for 11 am at @StateFarmStdm and will air live on @ESPN. Limited tix still available: https://t.co/IujKyBpyDc pic.twitter.com/WgWtEpuJgm — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 5, 2021

This will be the first ever matchup for the Irish and the Cowboys. Oklahoma State lost to the Baylor Bears on a 4th and goal run that came just a couple of inches short.

While it remains a little disappointing that Notre Dame was unable to crack into the playoff mix, there is a lot of enthusiasm for this particular game. Marcus Freeman is the new head coach and everyone inside and outside of the program is eager to see what this all looks like.

The hiring of Freeman was an emotional time for the team, and given the outpouring of support by the players — it’s a safe bet that the Irish will be ready to get that first win for the new head coach and the loyal staff members that remain.

LFG!