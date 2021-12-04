Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Finish Ohio State Series with 5-1 Win

Fans saw the elite Irish penalty kill return to South Bend Saturday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished their series against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a 5-1 win. Following a postponed Boston College game and a 4-2 loss in the series opener against tOSU, the Irish got into a rhythm and the team went 2 for 3 on the power play Saturday.

First Period

Notre Dame’s Nick Leivermann scored his team’s first goal about four minutes into play to earn his fourth goal of the season. Irish forward Ryder Rolston wasted no time adding to the momentum and found the back of the net not even two minutes later to earn the first Irish power play goal of the game.

Ohio State’s Leslie Jaedon put the Buckeyes on the board soon after that to conclude the first period burst from both teams. By the end of the period, the Irish more than doubled the Buckeyes’ 6 shots with 14.

Second Period

The Buckeyes upped their aggression and fired off shot after shot in the first half of the second. Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert shut the Buckeye surge down with a third Irish goal with an assist from his brother, Graham. With just under five minutes left to go in the period, Irish forward Cam Burke chalked up a fourth goal for Notre Dame.

Third Period

Four minutes into the final period, Notre Dame’s Jesse Lansdell topped it off to snag a second power play goal and bring the score to 5-1, Irish. A string of Notre Dame penalties followed, but it wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to shift the game.

Game Summary

Scoring

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann at 04:08 in the 1st with assists from Ryder Rolston and Cam Burke

Notre Dame: Ryder Rolston at 05:51 in the 1st with assists from Nick Leivermann and Max Ellis

Ohio State: Jaedon Leslie at 07:37 in the 1st with an assist from Dalton Messina

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 10:27 in the 2nd with an assist from Graham Slaggert

Notre Dame: Cam Burke at 15:02 in the 2nd with assists from Adam Karashik and Jake Boltmann

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell at 04:00 in the 3rd with an assist from Jack Adams

Penalties

Ohio State: Gustaf Westlund for tripping at 05:44 in the 1st

Ohio State: Tate Singleton for tripping at 08:27 in the 1st

Notre Dame: TEAM for too many men on the ice at 02:23 in the 2nd

Ohio State: Eric Cooley for goaltender interference at 02:55 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Graham Slaggert for hooking at 04:08 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for hooking at 08:59 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke for slashing at 14:38 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Adam Karashik for slashing at 17:55 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 24 saves

Ohio State: Jakub Dobeš, 27 saves, Ryan Snowden, 8 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan State Spartans in South Bend on Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. Watch the game on TV on NBCSN or stream online with nbcsports.com or the NBC Sports app.

