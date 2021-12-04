OPEN THREAD: Conference Championship weekend and the Notre Dame scenario

I’ve said it before and I have no problem saying again and again... this is the most important conference championship weekend in Notre Dame history. It’s funny considering that the Irish played in the ACC Championship game last year, but the result of that game meant very little to the end result. The Irish lost and were forced to play Alabama in the college football playoff. If they had won, they would have faced Ohio State in the college football playoff (and likely with similar results).

This year there is no virtual guarantee that Notre Dame will be in the playoff, and there are a handful of scenarios that could put them there. The easiest way to look at it is that the Irish need Georgia to win, and then at least one of the underdogs to win in the AAC, Big 10, and Big 12 championship games.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Big 12 game is the most likely upset — but at this point in this wild season — who knows? You best pay attention to all the games that matter.

