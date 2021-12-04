Brendan is undefeated on Notre Dame Twitter

It was a wild week for fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team. Brian Kelly bolting for the LSU Tigers and the elevation of Marcus Freeman as the new head coach of the Notre Dame football team, really set the Twittersphere (and all the internet) on fire.
Insert our boy Brendan.
Brendan McAlinden, one of the co-hosts of the wildly popular OFD Podcast (yes I’m cackling wildly as I type that) is a master meme artist, photoshop guru, and deep fake master. I’m not sure if he added to the flames or helped put them out... but it doesn’t matter. Burned or not, it was pure fun.
So... because I’m never sure how many of you regulars here (and random onlookers) are on Twitter, I thought I would bring Brendan’s genius to you on the site — because I didn’t want to kill the FanShots.
In the words of Irish Illustrated’s Tim O’Malley:
“I mean…verypiratey remains undefeated.”
In and out. https://t.co/FVZl8Z3buo pic.twitter.com/PNwvoo7NsN— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
November 30, 2021
https://t.co/vYVVJQl6f7 pic.twitter.com/1EDrcq11Hh— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
We all thought BK was trying to flip Walker Howard...but in the end, it was Walker Howard who flipped BK pic.twitter.com/oapt64E8CE— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
The cross-over event of the season https://t.co/ln9bAJY9bG pic.twitter.com/O3JrloFaVh— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
Like a child lol https://t.co/CF9Z85av52 pic.twitter.com/EkCf5octk7— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
So tough. https://t.co/1HXuDteQKG pic.twitter.com/m3sz93IOCR— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
Taking roll call that first meeting https://t.co/R9xiWLI8WG pic.twitter.com/2QWpyXozy1— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 30, 2021
Freudian slip from August? https://t.co/1PquOp0MlE pic.twitter.com/Ol3e4WME4A— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 1, 2021
Here's something for your eyes then: https://t.co/upHcIqif6u pic.twitter.com/P6KXzIMPqh— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
https://t.co/TAdrZDb84o pic.twitter.com/L5YT1w1kFF— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 1, 2021
LET'S GO https://t.co/EyAj0QxXqO pic.twitter.com/8SBDUARDZA— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
https://t.co/YgeULaoVEz pic.twitter.com/LklUNZ0ru4— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
I imagine we'll be using this gif a few times going forward. https://t.co/IkEBJ70SeV pic.twitter.com/JCzlwhmyEB— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
Jeff Quinn is Renee Zellweger. That's canon. https://t.co/BP3N77Zw8r pic.twitter.com/qsMVP8nbFZ— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
BK tried to take the whole staff: https://t.co/3E2rwhyxmZ pic.twitter.com/4V4RQ3WswP— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
The Book of Jack https://t.co/vydjx10fDD pic.twitter.com/tcC8x0sbcf— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
https://t.co/8990gzlapp pic.twitter.com/CGRsrMiIrq— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 2, 2021
Okay, let's do this https://t.co/lWUqG4bBcz pic.twitter.com/aes9HqU0CL— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
So about that accent... pic.twitter.com/eV8GlYp7i3— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
I'm not sure, let's check the tape https://t.co/gDrtXgwRTg pic.twitter.com/ikqswdR2ft— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
Today's my birthday, here's my gift https://t.co/b30oIhaH63 pic.twitter.com/azmfUWW7sk— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
Plot twist: Fr Jenkin's was in Rome oversee the art exhibit. pic.twitter.com/JgqaPSkYab— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
Hype pic.twitter.com/W0XviZaCnH— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
https://t.co/BZ05NiClm8 pic.twitter.com/quLpE46drr— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
Grab a copy at your local newsstand pic.twitter.com/DJqvc6oy19— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 3, 2021
Greg is the secret content mill https://t.co/FOZOz77sra pic.twitter.com/SuCRU7G7fZ— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 4, 2021
Let's keep ND fresh@Marcus_Freeman1 pic.twitter.com/THKgVhtrhW— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 1, 2021
