College Football Playoff Semifinals: Staff Picks and Game Thread

As disappointed as a lot of us are that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t make the college football playoff this year, it obviously doesn’t mean we should pay less attention to the crowning of our favorite sport’s champion.
It has been suggested by some that we should cheer for the Michigan Wolverines to beat the Georgia Bulldogs AND win the whole damn thing? Those that have suggested such a thing have been rounded up, tried, and punished for crimes against the state.
Personally, my rooting interest is with the Cincinnati Bearcats — even though I understand how unlikely that all seems with the Alabama Crimson Tide up next. At any rate... here is a refresher for our staff picks for the semi-finals.
STAFF PICKS
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
Steel yourselves. 24 hours left till we start collecting bounties on some Cowboys pic.twitter.com/y3UWlMrvUX— Brendan (@verypiratey) December 31, 2021
Loading comments...