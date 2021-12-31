College Football Playoff Semifinals: Staff Picks and Game Thread

As disappointed as a lot of us are that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t make the college football playoff this year, it obviously doesn’t mean we should pay less attention to the crowning of our favorite sport’s champion.

It has been suggested by some that we should cheer for the Michigan Wolverines to beat the Georgia Bulldogs AND win the whole damn thing? Those that have suggested such a thing have been rounded up, tried, and punished for crimes against the state.

LOYAL the MUG $18 Always loyal to South Bend. Whether enjoying a morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between—this mug’s for you! The drinkable version of our popular t-shirt. Navy, gold, and green print on a sturdy, glossy white ceramic mug. Holds 11 oz. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Printed in the USA. $18 at Breaking T

Personally, my rooting interest is with the Cincinnati Bearcats — even though I understand how unlikely that all seems with the Alabama Crimson Tide up next. At any rate... here is a refresher for our staff picks for the semi-finals.

STAFF PICKS

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.