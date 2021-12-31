For 14 years I have provided the most irrelevant game preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — but I’ve also provided the most relevant fan preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (don’t @ me).

SO LFG!

It’s been one hell of a month for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There’s no need to recap it all as most of us lived through just about every second of it. Long story short — Marcus Freeman is our new king, and the future looks merry and bright.

Cool.

Notre Dame still has ONE game left of this 2021 season, and they get to finish that in 2022.

Back around the first week of November, we saw the Cowboys rising in the polls and making a move to be a playoff threat. Collectively we watched the Big 12 championship game and cheered like heel for the Baylor Bears to win to kickstart a day of dominoes for the Irish. While OSU did end up losing to Baylor that day, it was a shock to the system for many Irish fans to see a Cowboy team play so differently than what we’ve come accustomed to over the last decade.

This team is tougher than those previous teams — and they play great defense. It’s kind of a fun irony that the team that gave ND so much hope for the playoffs on championship weekend is the team the Irish get to face.

What should you be eating?

Most of us are old enough to remember the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, so in that spirit (kind of) just go with it.

What should you be drinking?

So let’s say you want to match up with the food selection, but want to continue the holiday spirit. Don’t worry... this hipster lady in a horrible hat has got your back.

What should you be wearing?

This is always the trickiest of categories because what one wears to the game versus what one wears at home can be so wildly different. I suppose a sombrero is appropriate, but I think there’s something here that we can all get behind... the dad trend. To be perfectly honest, most dad were probably wearing this exact outfit when Notre Dame last won the Fiesta Bowl and likely the same outfit when the Irish last won a NY6 game at all. even the song is appropriate.

3 reasons to hate Oklahoma State

Justin Blackmon won the Biletnikoff Award twice during Michael Floyd’d junior and senior years. They make us think Bedlam is going to be great every year but mostly lose to the Sooners each one of those years. Mike Gundy is no longer just 40 — and neither am I.

At the end of the day...

I know the conventional wisdom for this game is that it will be low-scoring and fairly close. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2.5 point favorites with an over/under of 44.5. Given Notre Dame’s NY6 history and the opt outs and the injuries... I should probably fall in line with that way of thinking — but I just can’t. I’ve only varied slightly with my predictions for the game over the last couple of weeks, and it’s mostly because I think Notre Dame comes out looking for blood. Irish 34, OSU 13. CAN YOU FEEL THAT?!