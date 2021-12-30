FIESTA BOWL TIME

Bowl takes tend to be wild as there are so many factors that go into these games. Are the teams motivated? Are all of the players playing? Were the players happy with their Christmas presents? With this being the FIESTA bowl, I would like to propose some hot and spicy takes. This is also your last chance on takes until the Spring Game, so let’s get cooking folks.

Cold Take

Braden Lenzy over 125 All Purpose Yards

It is no surprise that I have been very high on Braden Lenzy. He is coming off of his strongest performances of the year and has looked fast, decisive, and healthy. I was supremely impressed with his latest press conference. He is a player that the coaches would LOVE to have back next year. His options are to grad transfer home to somewhere like Oregon, or take his chances at the NFL. I think he still has a lot to play for at ND and hope he stays. Expect Ok State to do everything they can to limit Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin, which should leave the door open for Lenzy. This game will be a launching pad for his next destination, no matter where that is. He keeps his momentum of the last few games going and has his best yardage game of the year.

Hot Take

Defense has a 6 Sack Performance

I expect the defense to rally in this game. They are led by the beloved Mike Elston and also will want to show up for Marcus Freeman’s first game as HC. I see them wanting to be aggressive early and often in an attempt to catch Oklahoma State sleeping. The Notre Dame defense will be the difference in this game, as they will dictate T.O.P. as well as field position. There will be a few critical drives deciding this one, and on those drives the Defensive line comes through in the clutch. I love Foskey, but for the sake of him staying, I hope he plays a quietly great game. Look for Mills and the Ademilola twins to cause some havoc in this one.

