Notre Dame gets hammered in ACC opener by Boston College, 73-57

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish continue to play some very bad basketball. On Friday, the Irish traveled to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles in the ACC opener. From start to finish — Notre Dame didn’t have much of a chance. The Irish never once held the lead, and it was all pretty miserable.

Blake Wesley got his first start of his career over Prentiss Hubb. Ironically enough, the struggling Hubb ended up leading the Irish in scoring against the Eagles with 15 points.

A lot of Notre Dame’s troubles this year have come from the use of a short bench by Mike Brey — which is normal for Brey. That, however, would be a poor excuse on this night. BC outworked the Irish on defense, on the boards, and took better shots throughout the entire game. T.J. Bikerstaff and James Karnick did most of the damage for the Eagles with a combined 31 points and 19 rebounds, but BC had three other players finish with double digit point totals.

It was a terrible showing against a program the Irish have dominated during their time in the ACC. It may not get any better anytime soon as the Irish will next face the #9 Kentucky Wildcats and 6-1 Indiana Hoosiers.

Cool.