It’s hard at times to remember right now... but there is still a college basketball season to be played by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The excitement surrounding the news of the football team has overshadowed what’s been happening on the hardwood — but maybe that’s for the best right now?

The Irish are struggling at 3-3 having dropped three of their last four (two in a row) and the things we thought would be better for Notre Dame this season have not exactly “got there” as of yet.

It’s ACC time (early) as the Irish travel to Chestnut Hill to take on the 5-3 Boston College Eagles. According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5 point favorite.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: December 3 @ 6:00 PM

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: ACC Network | Play-by-Play: Jon Meterparel | Analysis: Malcolm Huckaby

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.