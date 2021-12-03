Conference Championship weekend and the Notre Dame scenario: Staff Picks

The regular season is done for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With an 11-1 record and a #6 ranking by the college football playoff committee, they can only sit back and watch what happens this weekend — and what kind of postseason this weekend brings them.
I’m not going to breakdown every scenario for you, but I will say that as long as the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide (which they are favored to do) DraftKings Sportsbook states that a Baylor Bears win will give the Irish the next best chance of being the other piece of the puzzle to get into the playoff. Some don’t believe Notre Dame has much of a shot to vault up from #6 to at least #4 — but I believe that they can.
It’s Conference Championship Weekend!
This week we have 9 games on the slate:
Georgia Bulldogs VS Alabama Crimson Tide
Utah Utes VS Oregon Ducks
Michigan Wolverines VS Iowa Hawkeyes
Wake Forest Demon Deacons VS Pittsburgh Panthers
Kent State Golden Flashes VS Northern Illinois Huskies
San Diego State Aztecs VS Utah State Aggies
Baylor Bears VS Oklahoma State Cowboys
Appalachian State Mountaineers VS Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Houston Cougars VS Cincinnati Bearcats
We are once again using Tallysight this year as a staff, but I do encourage all of you to play along in the comments below (you don’t have to pick all the games BUT DO IT).
