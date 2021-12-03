Conference Championship weekend and the Notre Dame scenario: Staff Picks

The regular season is done for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With an 11-1 record and a #6 ranking by the college football playoff committee, they can only sit back and watch what happens this weekend — and what kind of postseason this weekend brings them.

PLAYOFF LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY $22

$28

20% off Leave it all on the field to reach the ultimate goal. Gold print on a super-comfortable heather navy tee. Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down. Screened in the USA. $22 at Breaking T

I’m not going to breakdown every scenario for you, but I will say that as long as the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide (which they are favored to do) DraftKings Sportsbook states that a Baylor Bears win will give the Irish the next best chance of being the other piece of the puzzle to get into the playoff. Some don’t believe Notre Dame has much of a shot to vault up from #6 to at least #4 — but I believe that they can.

It’s Conference Championship Weekend!

This week we have 9 games on the slate:

Georgia Bulldogs VS Alabama Crimson Tide

Utah Utes VS Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines VS Iowa Hawkeyes

Wake Forest Demon Deacons VS Pittsburgh Panthers

Kent State Golden Flashes VS Northern Illinois Huskies

San Diego State Aztecs VS Utah State Aggies

Baylor Bears VS Oklahoma State Cowboys

Appalachian State Mountaineers VS Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Houston Cougars VS Cincinnati Bearcats

We are once again using Tallysight this year as a staff, but I do encourage all of you to play along in the comments below (you don’t have to pick all the games BUT DO IT).