Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Irish Defeat MSU Spartans 76-71 in the ACC/B1G Challenge

Challenge Accepted and Won

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just competed against the MSU Spartans in the ACC/B1G Challenge. The game was up in East Lansing. The 6-1 Irish battled with the 6-2 Spartans, and the Irish came out on top 75-71. It was a hard-fought game from both sides, and the Irish relied on their freshmen to lead the way for this victory.

First Half

There was actually a fair amount of offense from both teams in the first quarter. They traded many buckets. That all started to even out as the game went on, though. The Irish actually found themselves going into the second quarter down by 2 points. But, after a few minutes of no points scored in the second quarter, we had Westbeld and Citron get into the mix with some great put back layups. The Irish took a 2-point lead of 36-34 into the locker room.

Second Half

The second half saw the Irish keep the lead, even if the Spartans kept within an arms’ length. Part of that were the starters’ having a slower game, so Sonia Citron came alive in the second half. She helped the Irish keep leads that fluctuated between 10 and 4 points and back to 10 points. But Citron kept scoring. She ended up with a career-high 29 points all off the bench. Additionally, Olivia Miles came extremely close to a triple-double with a double-double of her own. Thankfully the two freshmen came alive tonight to lead the team to their road victory.

Other News While We Were Away

Last week for Thanksgiving Weekend, the Irish travelled down to Daytona Beach to compete in the Daytona Beach Invitational. You might’ve missed it in your holiday weekend celebrations but also because the games were on FloHoops.com. They first squared off against the Georgia Bulldogs last Friday night, but they lost 71-67 in a tough game. The next day, though, the Irish played 16th-ranked Oregon State and defeated the Beavers 64-62. Because of the hot start by the Irish and getting a ranked win, the Irish broke through the rankings this week to be ranked 24th in the nation right below Oregon State and right above Florida State.

Up Next

After a nice 7-1 start to the season through November and the very first part of December, the Irish are about to face a formidable and familiar opponent. The next game up for the Irish is against the Number 2 UConn Huskies. The game is always circled on the calendar each season. This year, the Irish travel to Storrs, CT for the game. Tip off will be at 12 PM Eastern time and found on FS1 as well as the Notre Dame Radio Network. This could be a battle of freshmen again as Citron and Miles will meet Paige Bueckers, the number 1 recruit from this past recruiting class and UConn’s star freshman.