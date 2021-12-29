Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball: Next Game at UVA Postponed

The Cavaliers Have Covid

It was just announced on Wednesday that the next game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is postponed. The Irish were set to travel to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville on Thursday evening. However, UVA has some Covid issues within the program, so the game will be rescheduled. The ACC has not announced a new date/time for the game yet.

Therefore, the Irish have wrapped up all play in the calendar year of 2021. The next scheduled game is this coming Sunday, January 2 at 2 PM. The Irish are scheduled to hit the road to Durham, NC and play Duke that day.

Other Recent NDWBB News

With a resilient road win against DePaul last Wednesday night, the Irish sit at 11-2 on the season. They keep climbing up the Top 25 rankings. This week, they are ranked 17th in the nation. They started the season just outside of the Top 25. The road win last week was a team effort, but Maya Dodson led the way for the team to keep command of a close win against DePaul. Dodson was named ACC Player of the Week for last week - she had 28 points and 12 in the 4th quarter alone against DePaul.

And finally, former head coach, current GOAT Muffet McGraw made a little bit of news in the past week. She went on the “Off the Looking Glass” Podcast last week (co-hosted by past OFD staff member Jessica Smetana), and she dropped some interesting sound bytes about ESPN is UConn’s network, suggesting there is strong bias at ESPN in favor of the UConn Women’s Basketball team. Go off, Queen Muffet.