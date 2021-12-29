OFD Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl while we still can

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan awake from their long Christmas nap to really get hyped about Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In this episode:

HELLO!

Jude and Brendan try to defend their horrible takes about Christmas Vacation and Joshua wasn’t having it.

The morality of Christmas movies.

REVIEWS!

Marcus Freeman and the gang go to the desert.

Press conference answers seem a little more honest.

Some depth chart stuff.

Brendan breaks down the Cowboys.

Interjecting because of Prentiss Hubb’s ascension.

How good is the Big 12?

This ain’t your older brother’s roommate’s Oklahoma State offense.

The Notre Dame narrative in the postseason.

Bowl picks get absolutely wild and make little sense.

Tommy Rees as a playcaller.

Why we’re all picking Notre Dame to win (spoiler... oh crap that was supposed to come before we said the thing)

Reclassification.

Be kind.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

